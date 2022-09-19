Who is Archie Heaton? Everything to know about Charlie Heaton's son

Archie Heaton is a celebrity kid who came to the limelight due to his celebrity parents. His father is Charlie Heaton, a celebrated actor; his mother, Akiko Matsuura, is a Japanese professional musician. Charlie is famous for his role as Jonathan in the Netflix series Stranger Things. The series propelled him to the summit. How well do you Charlie Heaton's son?

Archie is taking acting classes and has also developed a passion for sports. Photo: @charlieheatonactorr (modified by author)

Archie Heaton is a child of a celebrity musician and actor. His parents and grandparents are both celebrities with worldwide recognition. He is taking acting classes at such an early age and has also developed a passion for sports. Although his parents are not together, they remain amicable.

Full Name Archie Heaton Matsuura Famous as Child celebrity Date of Birth May 19, 2014 Age 8 years (As of 2022) Birthday May 19 Current Residence London, England Country UK Gender Male Zodiac Sign Taurus Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed (British-Japanese) Religion Christianity Height 4 ft Sexual orientation Straight Weight 27 kgs (Approx) Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Blonde Father Charlie Heaton Mother Akiko Matsuura Marital Status Single Education Elementary school

How old is Archie Heaton now?

The celebrity kid, Archie Heaton was born in England on May 19, 2014, making him 8 years of age as of 2022. He is half-Japanese and half-British, and his Zodiac sign is Taurus. Where is Archie Heaton now? He is being raised in London by his mother, as his parents split soon after he was born, although he still gets to see his father. He is of Christianity faith and is the only child of his parents.

Where does Archie Heaton study?

Archie recently started attending elementary school. Reports suggest he also loves playing soccer and is also into acting classes.

Who are Archie Heaton's parents?

Charlie is best known for playing Jonathan Byers in the Netflix supernatural drama series Stranger Things. Photo: @charlieheatonactorr (modified by author)

His parents are Charlie Heaton and Akiko Matsuura, and they met in the rock band Commanechi. Charlie toured with the group for a year and, during that time, entered into a relationship with Akiko. After the birth of Archie, they separated with joint custody of the child. Details about their separation are not known.

Archie comes from a lineage of celebrities, as his grandparents Crispy and Shelly are also famous. Shelly is an actress known for acting in the film Red Headed Stranger in 1986. Crispy is a popular creative musician.

Who is Archie Heaton's dad?

His father is Charlie Heaton, an English actor and musician. He was born on February 6, 1994, in Bridlington, East Riding of Yorkshire, England. He is best known for playing Jonathan Byers in the Netflix supernatural drama series Stranger Things. Charlie has been featured in other leading films like Shut In (2016), Marrowbone (2017) and The New Mutants (2020).

Is Natalia Dyer married to Charlie Heaton?

Since 2016, he has been in a relationship with Stranger Things co-star Natalia Dyer, who plays his character's girlfriend, Nancy Wheeler, in the series. Charlie has performed in TV series and movies and received several awards for his impressive performances and progressive filmmaking career.

He was raised as the only child in Leeds by his mother, as his father abandoned them not long after he was born. He became interested in music at a tender age, and his mother enrolled him at a school of the performing arts at which he practised acting, singing and dancing.

Who did Charlie Heaton have a kid with?

Charlie dated a woman named Akiko Matsuura when the two were teenagers, and they have a kid named Archie. Charlie was only 20 years old at the time of Archie's birth. The pair were band members of Comanechi until Charlie left the band in 2015 to pursue his acting career. His son was born in late 2014. They later separated.

Who is Archie Heaton's mom?

Akiko Matsuura is best known for her role in The Big Pink, an English electronic rock band. Photo: @charlieheatonactorr (modified by author)

Archie Heaton's mother is Akiko Matsuura, a Japanese drummer and vocalist in the United Kingdom. She gained attention when she became the girlfriend of the English actor Charlie and had a child with him. She is known by the stage name Keex and has worked in several leading UK-based bands. However, she is best known for her role in The Big Pink, an English electronic rock band.

What is Archie Heaton's height and weight?

Archie measures 4 feet tall and weighs approximately 27 kgs. He has black hair, dark brown eyes, and fair skin colour. He is energetic and active, with a love of music and sports.

Archie Heaton's net worth

Archie enjoys good fortune from his celebrity parents. His mother has a net worth of about $1 million as of 2022, while Charlie has a net worth estimated at $4 million.

Who has custody of Charlie Heaton's son?

Archie lives with his mother in London. Charlie, now 28, splits his time between the US, where his career is primarily based, and London, where his son lives.

Above is everything to know about Archie Heaton, Charlie Heaton's son. He is still a minor and has gained popularity due to the influence of his parents, especially his dad.

