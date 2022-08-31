Who is Aran Murphy? Age, parents, education, movies, profiles, net worth

Children of celebrities are among those who command the public's undivided attention. The situation for the rising Irish talent Aran Murphy has not changed. He gained notoriety due to his celebrity parentage in Hollywood. He is, however, also a young and aspiring actor in the entertainment sector.

Cillian Murphy is one of Hollywood's most well-known Irish actors and musicians. With his fame growing exponentially, many of his fans would want to know more about his family, particularly his youngest son, Aran. So, who is he, and how old is he? Here is everything we know about him.

Aran Murphy's profile summary and bio

Full name Aran Murphy Gender Male Date of birth July 2007 Age 15 years Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Sweden, England Nationality Irish and British (dual) Ethnicity Mixed Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Weight 30 kilograms Height 4 feet and 4 inches Father Cillian Murphy Mother Yvonne McGuiness Siblings 1 Profession Child actor

Aran Murphy's background information

Aran is the son of a popular Irish actor who has become famous for his acting talent. He was born in July 2007 in Sweden, England; therefore, as of 2022, he is 15 years old. However, Aran's date of birth has not been revealed to the public.

He has an older brother named Malachy. Aran Murphy has both Irish and British nationalities.

Aran Murphy's parents

Aran is the youngest son of Cillian Murphy and his spouse Yvonne McGuiness, who is Irish. How is Cillian pronounced? The Irish name is pronounced KIL-ee-an. His father has served for almost three decades in the movie industry and worked in dozen movies and TV shows such, as Peaky Blinders, 28 Days Latter(2002), and The Dark Knight Trilogy, to mention a few.

However, his mother, MacGuinness, is an accomplished visual artist who holds a master's degree from the Royal College of Art in London. Aran's parents settled in London in 2001 but in 2015 relocated back to their native home in Dublin, Ireland, where they currently reside with their two sons.

Aran Murphy's education

Aran is a Catholic secondary school student. He has not graduated yet and is still in his high school education.

Aran Murphy's movies

Is Cillian Murphy's son an actor? He played a role in one of the Irish theatre company shows, Dead Centre's Hammet, and managed to give him a theatre debut.

Is Cillian Murphy still married?

Cillian and Yvonne have been married since 2004. The duo met first in 1996 when the actor was still a rock musician. Cillian Murphy's wife is older than him by four years. They both lead fairly quiet lives despite their job. Murphy is an actor, while Yvonne is a visual artist. They have two sons, Malachy and Aran.

Is Cillian Murphy's son in Peaky Blinders?

Cillian and not his son plays Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders. He is a war veteran who employs his brilliance and status as an outsider to plan significant power.

Is Peaky Blinders a true story?

A gang of outlaws are the main focus of the BBC-Netflix crime thriller, which is based on a true story. The story, which is set in Birmingham, England, centres on the Peaky Blinders gang's antics in the immediate years following World War One.

The fictional gang is based somewhat on a genuine urban juvenile gang of the same name that operated in the city from the 1880s until the 1910s.

Has Cillian Murphy got a brother?

The Irish celebrity has a brother named Paidi and two sisters, Orla and Sile. He and his brother Paidi were part of several bands in his late teens and early 20s, The Sons of Green Genes being the most prominent.

How old is Cillian Murphy?

The movie star is 46 years as of 2022. He was born on 25th May 1976 in Cork, Ireland, and was raised in a Roman Catholic family.

Does Aran Murphy have an Instagram account?

The child actor does not have an active social media account, and his parents keep him away from the media radar.

How old is Malachy Murphy?

The celebrity son was born on 4th December 2005, making his age 16 years; however, he will be celebrating his 17th birthday by the end of 2022.

Aran Murphy's facts

Aran Murphy is a young Irish actor known for being the youngest child of Cillian Murphy and his wife, Yvonne McGuinness.

He was born in July 2007, but his date of birth remains unknown.

His parents, who are both from Ireland, moved to London in 2001.

At the moment, Aran resides with his parents.

Aran Murphy is willing to follow in his dad's footsteps. This is shown through his appearance in the Dead Centre's Hemnet at the Brooklyn academy of music in New York in 2019, which shows the commencement of a professional journey.

