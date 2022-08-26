Who is Dumisani Mbebe? Age, wife, bio, height, movies, profiles, net worth

Dumisani Mbebe is a South African actor with a lengthy and illustrious career. His most prominent role, which most people know of, was in Generations as Dumisani Shabani.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Dumisani Mbebe is a talented South African actor best known for his role in Generations as Dumisani Shabani. Photo: @dumdiesel on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Talented South African actor Dumisani Mbebe has become a household name thanks to his portrayal in numerous Mzansi hit series. He is particularly known for playing the character roles of villains. But who is this star off-screen?

Profile summary

Gender Male Place of birth Transkei, Nqamakwe Profession Actor and Entrepreneur Nationality South African Education Lukhanyiso Junior and Ngconolo Secondary, Vista University, Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama B.A English and Psychology Diploma Performers Diploma in Theatre Masters Drama in Acting Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Thandiwe Mbali Maphumulo Children None Height 1.9 m Instagram dumdiesel Twitter dsmmbebe

Dumisani Mbebe's biography

Mzansi's talented actor Dumisani Mbebe is well known for starring in many projects, especially as a villain or evil character. Photo: @dumdiesel on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mbebe is a household name in the South African film industry, thanks to his exceptional talent and skills. He is highly acclaimed for roles in Rhythm City, Isidingo, Isono, and Soul City.

Where is Dumisani Mbebe from?

Although Dumisani Mbebe's date of birth is unknown, most of his profiles reveal he was born and raised in Transkei, Nqamakwe.

Dumisani Mbebe's age

Because his date of birth is unavailable, his age has become a guessing game. But most profiles acknowledge he is 47 years old.

What is Dumisani Mbebe's height?

Some fans are obsessed with the actor's height and often ask about it. He stands tall at 1.9 m.

Education profile

Dumisani Mbebe graduated with a Performers Diploma in Theatre and a Masters of Drama in Acting at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama. Photo: @dumdiesel on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Mbebe attended Lukhanyiso Junior Secondary School and Ngconolo Secondary School. He graduated from Vista University in Port Elizabeth in 1996 with a B.A in English and Psychology.

Three years later, he graduated with a Performers Diploma in Theatre before relocating to Scotland in 2000 to pursue a Masters of Drama in Acting at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama.

Acting career

The star was inspired to venture into acting by his love for western films. So he pursued acting and theatre. Although it is not known when he debuted in film, most fans know him for his outstanding role in Generations.

Who is Dumisani in Generations?

Dumisani Mbebe played the character role of Dumisani Shabani in Generations from 2008 to 2011. Photo: @dumdiesel on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

He played the sly, evil, and ruthless character of Dumisani Shabani from 2008 to 2011.

Why did Dumisani Mbebe leave Generations?

The actor was allegedly sacked because he occasionally missed filming with no valid excuses. It is also alleged that he would arrive on set drunk. After several verbal warnings and no change, he was let go in 2011.

Dumisani Mbebe's movies and TV shows

Mbebe is undeniably talented, and a long list of projects proves that. He has starred in numerous movies and TV shows since his acting debut, some of which include:

Country Of My Skull (2004)

(2004) Einmal So Wie Ich Will (2005)

(2005) The Poseidon Adventure (2005)

(2005) Primeval (2007)

(2007) Between Friends Ithala (2014)

(2014) An Eye For An Eye (2022)

(2022) Divers Down s1 as Bollard

s1 as Bollard Isono s1 as Siviwe Mabongo

ER s12 as Officer Sadig

s12 as Officer Sadig Grassroots s1 as Gcin'umzi Nala

s1 as Gcin'umzi Nala Housekeepers s2 as Detective Miya

s2 as Detective Miya Interrogation Room s1&2 as Detective Sami Ntshona

s1&2 as Detective Sami Ntshona Hush Money s1 as Judge Kadefuna Dukashe

s1 as Judge Kadefuna Dukashe Isidingo s1 as Mayekiso

s1 as Mayekiso iNkaba s1 as Kwezi Mthetho

s1 as Kwezi Mthetho Mzali Wami s1&2 as Terror

s1&2 as Terror Loxion Lyric s1 as Uncle Clayton

s1 as Uncle Clayton Savage Beauty s1 as Don Bhengu

s1 as Don Bhengu Rhythm City s1 as Doc

s1 as Doc Shooting Stars s1, 2 & 3 as Sechaba Makayi

s1, 2 & 3 as Sechaba Makayi Soul City s1&2 as Malusi

s1&2 as Malusi Vutha s1 as Mzwakhe Masilela

s1 as Mzwakhe Masilela The Estate s3 as Melisizwe Nobengela

What is Dumisani Mbebe's net worth?

The actor is believed to have amassed a huge fortune throughout his career. Although he is yet to reveal how much he earns, most of his profiles speculate it is a figure between $900,000 and $1 million.

Who is Dumisani Mbebe's wife?

He has been married to the talented actress Thandiwe Mbali Maphumulo since 2016. Their relationship dates back to 2009.

Is Dumisani Mbebe still married?

There are speculations there could be trouble in paradise, for he has been accused of sliding into other women's DMs whilst married to Mbali. Additionally, some fans believe he is not married because of the many searches online of "Dumisani Mbebe's ex-wife."

But the rumours are yet to be addressed. They also do not seem to have shaken his relationship with Mbali, as the two are still together. He does not have an ex-wife because he has only been married to Mbali and the two are still an item.

Does Dumisani Mbebe have children?

The actor and his wife do not have any children yet. But he appears to be very close to his nephew and niece.

Dumisani Mbebe is one of South Africa's finest and most talented actors. He is best known for playing the role of vicious and ruthless characters such as Shabani on Generations.

READ ALSO: Who is Siphesihle Vazi? Age, wife, brother, movies, profiles, is he gay?

Briefly.co.za shared a post about Siphesihle Vazi. Siphesihle is not a new face on South African television screens. He is a TV presenter, actor, and celebrity. He is also well-known as an MC, highly loved for his high energy and crowd interaction.

Although he is still in the early stages of his career, he has made strides that have left significant imprints in Mzansi's entertainment business. But fans have recently been on his case, particularly curious about his love life. Get all these and more details about him in this read!

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News