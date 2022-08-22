Who is Menzi Biyela? Bio, age, wife, songs, career, house, net worth

Being a multipotential celebrity seems to be the order of the day, and the South African celebrity Menzi Biyela is basking in it. Well, the multi-talented star popularly is an actor, rapper, songwriter, writer, director, and music producer. He is renowned in the country for his role as Mandlakhe in Rhythm City and Pastor Gwala in the SABC 1 soapie, Uzalo.

Menzi Biyela's mastery in art, both when the camera is on and off, makes it hard for people to distinguish his character on set and in real life. Interestingly, he is the CEO of his company, Properlymade Management Concepts, which deals with producing films, music, and stage plays. But, more so, he has been in the business of acting and singing for over two decades with a big fan base.

Menzi Biyela's biography summary

Full name Menzi Brighton Biyela Gender Male Date of birth 5th May 1983 Age 39 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Nationality South African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Children 1 Education Durban University of Technology Profession Actor, rapper, singer-songwriter, director, entrepreneur, and music producer Net worth R4.9 million

Background information

Menzi Biyela was born in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. However, his family's information is discreet, but the talented star recognises his late elder brother Sipho Mzobe as the brain behind his acting and entertainment career.

How old is Menzi Biyela?

Menzi Biyela's age in 2022 is 39 years. The prominent actor was born on 5th May 1983.

He graduated with a diploma in drama from the Durban University of Technology in 2004. This diploma specialises in writing, acting, and singing.

Career

Menzi Biyela grew up with an interest in accountancy as a career but changed to pursue an entertainment career after his elder brother advised him. Since then, Menzi has successfully made it worthwhile. The South African entertainer made his first acting debut by appearing in the movie Blessers in 2019. He later featured in Soul City and Five Tigers in 2020.

Menzi has also appeared in other popular South African shows and films like Muvhango, though his acting prowess came to the limelight after his appearance in ETV's Rhythm City. He played Mandlakhe, a gangster henchman to Khulekani, and was one of the most feared men in that soapie. With his exceptional acting skills, Menzi landed a place in the SABC 1 television series Uzalo.

Apart from being an actor, Menzi Biyela has utilised his skills in rapping and singing. He has appeared in music videos of some popular artists, collaborated with other artists to produce songs, and produced his own.

He produced Zith Munqa and collaborated with TheNewsoundofSA to produce Emquashweni and Cel'ningibizeni. Menzi Biyela's songs and career are mainly aired on his YouTube channel and Instagram page.

Flawlessly trading in various fields, the actor is a women's empowerment activist. Nevertheless, whenever he is not on the screen, Menzi Biyela is found behind the scenes directing and working on projects like films, television shows, and music.

Is Menzi Biyela a pastor?

No, the popular actor is not a pastor. But then, who is Menzi Biyela in Uzalo? Well, he plays Pastor Sombolo Gwala in the television drama series. Pastor Gwala was a bachelor, a deep-rooted Christian, and a soft and outspoken personality.

He is the leader of the Kwamashu Kingdom Church and symbolises hope to the Kwamashu community. Pastor Gwala was seen as a man with a pure heart, and he was the son of Nkunzi and a brother to Sbonelo, with whom he was always at loggerheads.

Who is Menzi Biyela's wife?

Menzi Biyela is not married. However, he has a teenage son called Siphosethu Biyela, who lives in Durban, though the baby mama's identity is unknown. Nevertheless, the proud father praises the mother of his son for giving him good training.

Menzi Biyela leaving Uzalo would have stopped him from reuniting with his son, but he was forced to go to Durban, where the television series was shot. Consequently, he had the opportunity of mending the breaking walls with his child.

Who is Luzuko from Uzalo?

Luzuko is a close friend of Uzalo's pastor Menzi Biyela. Though he was not one of the show's cast members, the popular veteran actor has featured in notable television serials like Mfolozi Street, Zone 14, Streets of Mangaung, and Muvhango.

But unfortunately, Luzuko passed away on 21st June 2021 after he had first appreciated God for healing him of brain cancer, which caused a huge shock to South Africans.

Menzi Biyela's net worth

According to the Savannanews website, he has an estimated net worth of R4.9 million, receiving R45,000 from his role as a pastor in Uzalo. Menzi Biyela's house, luxurious lifestyle, and business empire depict how rich he is.

Menzi Biyela is an example of a focused and determined young man who serves as a role model to others. Though he had controversies, especially from his role from a gangster to a pastor, he has continued to make a name in the entertainment world and is bent on doing more.

