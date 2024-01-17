An unemployed uncle made a beautiful gesture and bought kids at his household stationery

The man ticked off some of the things on the stationery list, with two boxes full of books, pencils, and pens, to name just a few

The online community reacted to the kind gesture, applauding the gentleman for his act

An unemployed uncle touched Mzansi after he bought stationery for kids. Images: @snazo_027/ TikTok, @Olena Ruban/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

An unemployed uncle has ensured that his nephews, nieces, and every kid in the household have stationery.

@snazo_027 shared a TikTok video of her uncle's gesture. In the video, there are two boxes filled with stationery - books, pens, pencils, crayons, and other stuff.

The TikTokker expressed gratitude towards her uncle, saying that no one will have an excuse not to attend school - her uncle has made sure of that.

"My uncle is unemployed but always makes sure everyone gets stationery every year. Umntu ongafuni ufunda uzacacaForever greatfull"

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Stationery is one of the things that stresses parents out. Given the current state of the economy, stationery is expensive. Parents spend time cracking their heads looking for cheaper places to buy stationery.

See the uncle's beautiful gesture

TikTokkers applauded the uncle

The video has over 4,000 likes, with many online users applauding the uncle for his kind act and ticking off some things on the stationary list. They further advised the TikTokker not to forget her uncle.

@Lungile Manana said:

"Ningamu khohlwa noma kunini nna❤️" (Don't ever forget your uncle)

@Agi_Kay shared:

"My grandfather at the age of 87 paid up my tertiary 2024 fees which was R69 940, rounding it off it's 70 I'm scared to even ask why he paid for me and where he's getting the money from..."

@ZangoRh_RSA commented:

"May His Cup Never Dry Out"

@Rose wrote:

"God bless him 7 times more❤️"

@fortunatentuli0 shared:

"A man with a plan for his cubs is always beautiful to watch...prosperity to you all"

@Ntombizodidi Mbangeni said:

"You are blessed."

@ItumelengMakibelo commented:

"Wow."

Student brings miniature stationery to school

In another story, Briefly News reported about a student who amazed Mzansi with his miniature stationery.

One teacher, @e_u_n_i_c_o_r_n, who is a good sport, showed people how her students only brought miniature stationery in the first TikTok post that got 2.5 million views. In a video, she recorded his mini pencils, pens, and even a ruler.

Source: Briefly News