A TikTok user shared information about a cheaper school stationery store in South Africa that parents can benefit from

The TikTokker recommended the store and praised its easy and smooth service

Online users reacted to the video, expressing their interest in buying stationery from the same shop for their children

A mom made SA's parents happy after she shared an affordable school stationery store she found in Johannesburg on TikTok. Images: @xeendieicloud

A woman posted a video on her TikTok account, @xeendieicloud, to help South Africans find an inexpensive store for school stationery.

The woman took a trip to one of the stationery distributors in Johannesburg, called packaging and stationery distributors.

How affordable is the shop?

In the video, she recommended the store, stating that it offers very affordable prices and that a child's stationery would not exceed R1 000.

Additionally, in the comment section, she shared the exact location details:

"Crown Ext 4, Dorado Ave, Amalgam, Johannesburg, 2092. 011 839 1923."

Parents grateful for useful school stationery plug

The video has over 23K likes. Online users have expressed gratitude to the woman for the back-to-school plug.

@tetay said:

"Me saving this video for when I have a child of my own in two years to come."

@Tsholo Kgatle shared:

"I'm from there this morning and I loved their service, less than 30 mins, we were out."

@mashudumathebula2 said:

"Siyabonga, will buy now before Jan coz it will packed."

@nomthi 664 commented:

"Thanks wena sthandawa njengoba nangibona ngathi sizoba wu R2 000 nje .Wothi ngikuthumela khona kusasa ekuseni."

@Mrs M shared:

"Yoh, bought on Saturday... Total was R2.7K for Grade 3 and 7."

@Ire said:

"How I love high school. No more 10x Pritt, now we do pair of scissors and a pen."

