A Gauteng man ordered a R400 Gatsby and left Mzansi amused by the size of the sandwich: Images: TikTok/ @phiwoshusband, Getty Images/ AJ Paulsen

TikTok user @phiwoshusband recently posted a video of a R400 gastby, surprising Mzansi.

The video showed a waiter approaching the TikTokker's table with a massive Gatsby sandwich that contained potato chips, eggs, and sauces. It looks like a group of friends treated themselves to the South African mega sarmie.

South Africans want to know where you can get the Gatsby?

Many online users were amused by the size of the sandwich and wondered where they could get it.

In the comments section, the TikTokker revealed that the sandwich was from Industry Bakery in Sunninghill, Johannesburg.

The video quickly gained popularity and received over 50 000 likes, with some TikTokkers sharing their experience at the affordable place.

See what TikTokkers had to say about the meal

@Itumeleng Motsoeneng said:

"Yhuuu the way i was gonna be happy, I was gonna dance first."

@Leago M shared:

"There’s a smaller one than this. It doesn’t have all the egg, Russian and extras. It only has steak and chips. I usually go for that one but…"

@Z i Z i ️‍✨ said:

"haibo R400 cha shame I'll wait till I go home I know CPT has the best shame ngeke 400 yonke."

@Chem de Chef commented:

"Yerrrrrrr Manje where did y’all find this sound ."

@Mandisa Yolanda Ndlazi shared:

"It’s sooooo goood I tried it a few months ago!"

@kathy said:

"This is too die for, we love it, often go from Pretoria to buy."

