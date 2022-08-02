Eating out is an enjoyable experience for many people, however, there those one or two odd moments that can leave peeps feeling dissatisfied

Whether it is a normal eatery, fast-food take-away or a fine dining experience, a disappointing meal can happen to anyone at any time

Several South Africans can relate to this dismay as they shared their awkward and hilarious orders at restaurants

Whether it is at a steakhouse or a fine dining restaurant, many people enjoy going out for a meal every now and then. But sometimes, the experience can be a tad underwhelming.

You just ordered a meal that looks to-die-for from a well-known restaurant. The food comes out, and unfortunately, your meal is not at all what you expected. Whether it’s cold, has a strange flavour or you simply just don’t care for it - it's hard not to feel a bit heartsore.

Several Mzansi peeps shared their dismay online after ordering dissatisfying meals at restaurants. Image: @queen_dracula/Twitter, @jenzo982/Twitter @fanambhele/TikTok

Briefly News took a look at five times South Africans were left scratching their heads upon receiving their food orders at restaurants.

Man left in disbelief at small size of steak ordered at restaurant in hilarious video

A grown Zulu man got the shock of his life when a waiter brought him a meal he’d ordered and left him wondering where the rest of the food was.

A video shared by @fanambhele shows the man completely dumbfounded as he looks at the plate and then back at his friends several times after ordering a steak and chips dish.

@fanambhele is seen picking up the piece of meat and looking at it closely as he questions whether that is all he’d be served. He even asks the waiter whether there is any more food on the way in disbelief.

His friends can be heard in hysterics of laughter in the background of the video and many netizens were just as amused. Eish, sorry my man – maybe just go to the shisa nyama next time.

Woman shows off meals served at fancy restaurant

A woman’s fine dining experience gave Mzansi social media users the chuckles while leaving several others feeling hungry on her behalf.

Online user @queen_dracula posted photos of four meals she had at a higher-end restaurant recently.

The small portions looked peculiar and very minimalistic as one plate featured onion rings seasoned with herbs and a sauce, whereas another dish comprised small wild mushrooms, greens, and a sauce.

As fancy as the experience many have been, many of the woman’s online friends were not quite impressed. Many questioned whether she actually enjoyed the food and whether it was worth the hefty bill.

“But where's the food?” – one confused person asked. Lol, awkward!

Unimpressed man shows off hella lean ribs he got from popular fast food restaurant

What animal did these even come from? Kante! A man got served some whack ribs that would leave even hyenas hungry. The people of Mzansi could not deal.

By the looks of complaints on social media, Mzansi peeps favourite fast-food restaurants have been letting the people down. Somebody better up their game real soon.

Angered Twitter user @jenzo982 ordered some flame-grilled ribs from Steers and was salivating after looking at the picture on the advertisement waiting for his meal to be served… however, he was wildly disappointed when his ribs arrived and it looked like someone had left the meat behind on the grill or something.

Our guy took to social media with some snaps of what he got... and it is shocking!

People could not help but laugh at the situation. Some were confused as to what animal these ribs even came from because shame, they couldn’t have been eating very well. Steers was grilled hard in the comment section.

Mzansi people go in hard at man who shows off boujee bone he ordered for lunch

Bone marrow is considered a luxury item in many cultures; however, in South Africa, it is just a side dish, and sometimes even the bones are given to dogs for treats. So, when a guy showed off his lunch plate sporting a giant marrow bone, people went in with cyber guns blazing.

Despite the bone needed to make a bone marrow dish costing next to nothing, boujee restaurants are selling the dish for a pretty penny, and people are buying it like it is caviar or something.

Twitter user @Ndi_Muvenda_ was hella impressed with the plate of food he had at a recent business meeting, so he shared a snap on social media. The picture revealed that our guy chose to order the bone marrow… and we are sure it was not cheap.

While there looked to be some sort of sorry piece of meat hidden under the giant marrow bone, people still could not understand why people choose to order this.

Woman orders raw steak by mistake

A woman’s extraordinary fine dining experience left Mzansi social media users absolutely dumbfounded.

Good ol' steak and chips is a much loved and delicious meal, which is no wonder why many gravitate towards it on a restaurant menu. was shocked

However, one woman got the shock of her life when the waiter brought her a thick, uncooked steak. The meal was accompanied by a granite rock slab on which to sear the steak on herself.

@Zinhleputinn took to Twitter to share images as well as detail the uncommon dining style when she realised what she had actually ordered.

A woman shared how she was served an uncooked steak at a restaurant recently. Image: @Zinhleputinn/Twitter

“I ordered a stone steak not knowing that the “stone” means I have to cook it myself. The waiter told me something about cooking but I didn’t think he meant I have to do it. My food is now here and lord I have to cook it... I have to cook,” said Zinhle.

In true Mzansi fashion, peeps could not help but poke fun at the idea of having to cook your own meal at a restaurant and still have to pay for it.

Woman shows off head meat dish that bae made her try out for the 1st time

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman’s palate was introduced to a whole new kinda cuisine and was instantly hooked!

Taking to social media, @LesegoAries shared a tweet featuring an image of inyama yenhloko (head meat of a cow) and pap. She revealed in the caption that her man introduced her to the meal and was trying it for the first time. She said it was quite tasty.

“He is making me eat nama ya hlogo... This is the 1st time ever keja and it's sooo yummy,” she wrote.

“Inhloko” is meat from the head of a cow and is typically served braised or steamed to enhance its tenderness. It can be quite supple and rich, thanks to the high-fat content in the head. Many South Africans enjoy its unique taste and often pair it with pap or bread.

