An unsatisfied Steers customer took to social media to share a snap of the sad situation he was served

@jenzo982 explained that he had complained about the ribs and received a snotty response despite his obvious hunger

The people of Mzansi could not believe that Steers gave their guy bones instead of ribs, and ripped them in the comment section

What animal did these even come from? Kante! A man got served some whack ribs that would leave even hyenas hungry. The people of Mzansi could not deal.

By the looks of complaints on social media, Mzansi peeps favourite fast-food restaurants have been letting the people down. Somebody better up their game real soon.

Angered Twitter user @jenzo982 ordered some flame-grilled ribs from Steers and was salivating after looking at the picture on the advertisement waiting for his meal to be served… however, he was wildly disappointed when his ribs arrived and it looked like someone had left the meat behind on the grill or something.

Our guy took to social media with some snaps of what he got... and it is shocking!

“I hardly complain but this... Steers was taking me for a ride. And then they got mad when I asked for a refund. Come on now.”

The lean ribs had the people of Mzansi in fits of shock-filled laughter

People could not help but laugh at the situation. Some were conserved as to what animal these ribs even came from because shame, they couldn’t have been eating very well. Steers was grilled hard in the comment section.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@simphiw28258806 was concerned:

“The only investigation is to which animal bones are diz!!!”

@MPN_MSHIKA had a good laugh:

“They sold you bone marrow.”

@Kev_Komane is an unhappy customer too:

@onlybayangs is never ever buying ribs from Steers again:

