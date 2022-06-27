The people of Mzansi know how to sort out a case of the feels, and they have zero chill when doing so

Twitter user @Sirius_BlackZA ended people with a meme that they used to explain how they deal with feelings

Many took to the comment section to share their 'antidotes' and have a good laugh at the state of umjolo

Umjolo is a risky business, LOL! Someone shared their reaction to a person catching feelings and set the anti-love peeps off on a tangent. They have the antidote for anyone with a case of the feels.

A man made it clear that he is not interested in catching feelings and knows how to deal with people who do. Image: Twitter / @Sirius_BlackZA

Source: Twitter

Dating is no longer as romantic, graceful and lasting as they used to be. Nowadays, you are almost always one of a few options, and those options do not always go away, even if you become the chosen one. So, that has left a lot of peeps steering clear of Cupid.

Twitter user @Sirius_BlackZA used a meme of a man putting out a fire with a watering can to show their reaction to someone claiming they are down with the feels. Sorry babes, no time for that here!

The people of Mzansi set the comment section on fire

Well, well, well… it looks as if we have a lot of peeps who are hella fearful of the feels. The comment section was quickly filled with lines people drop to make it clear that they are not interested. Peeps got saltyyy!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Preka_DonalDII said:

“Me: Sorry Which spark? Chevy spark or Spark plug?”

@blaq23haz had jokes:

“That is petrol!!!”

@AmandaDlomo shared:

@runtzpakriq finished them:

