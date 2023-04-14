A little girl has become a viral sensation after she performed a rap song in gibberish that went viral

Even though the toddler's language was incoherent, her rap flow impressed netizens on social media

The TikTok video got 8M views, and thousands of people showed the tiny tot some love in the comments section

A US toddler performed the hardest rap song in gibberish, and people said it should be made available on streaming platforms.

Baby rapper goes viral on social media

The video of the adorable girl was posted by @kentasia_ and was viewed more than 8 million times and got 1.6 million likes on TikTok.

The baby's mother can be seen hyping her up and beaming with pride in the 29 seconds clip.

People mentioned in the comments that she had an impeccable musical cadence and were shocked by how she kept the song's tempo without missing the flow.

Watch the viral video below:

TikTok users review the baby's rap song

@the_indomitable_blackman said:

"The fact that she recognizes speech cadence is freaking ridiculous!"

@wtfvide commented:

"That is exactly how new-age rappers sound, like gibberish. She is too cute."

@jamiliyahfoster wrote:

"It’s the cadence for me!"

@mackenziebarmen added:

"She literally didn’t lose the tempo once this is amazing hahaha."

@wegetpetty stated:

"Not her doing sound effects, cute."

@officialchinez commented:

"The way she switched her flow is actually crazy lol child prodigy."

@reneababe posted:

"I believe whatever she said it was fire."

@Lindavalcin stated:

"You might not take her seriously but that’s the beginning of a career

@tangerineproperties wrote:

"Witnessing a genius in motion."

