A video of a little boy reading a book in gibberish had people on TikTok dying from uncontrollable laughter

The father said he was paying at least R1 500 a month on crèche related fees and showed the epic results

The TikTok video went viral, and Mzansi people shared similar stories about their bundle of joys in the comments section

A toddler read a book in gibberish in a hilarious viral video. Image: @brizomarcus

Mzansi TikTokkers love videos about children and the darndest things they do. An adorable toddler didn't disappoint and gave thousands of people a good chuckle when he attempted to read a children's book.

Father posts funny TikTok video of his son reading a children's book

The dad posted a funny video of the little one confidently reading a book in gibberish and captioned it "what a genius". The father said he spends R1 050 on school fees and R500 on transport every month. The TikTok video was posted by @brizomarcus and got over 590 000 views in two days.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions from SA TikTok users to the toddler reading in gibberish

People who can relate to the joys of parenting said their preschoolers were the same. Some jokingly urged the dad to ask for a refund from his sons' crèche.

@francinahkhafo said:

"Nka nyaka refund."

@morwamatome posted:

"They gave my daughter homework and she tore the page in pieces."

@kelebogilerampai stated:

"You forgot to count lunch and snack money."

@theophumiepatra commented:

"My stomach hurts."

@tshabiipelo shared:

"Not me laughing out loud at 3am."

@thobilemageba added:

"My son when you ask him what did you learn today at school."

@405nomsa wrote:

"He is a good story teller hle and he can hold a story book."

@moabigobile said:

"Lol, don't worry he'll be a minister this one."

