A pair of brothers from Gauteng recently received one BMW M135i each as congratulatory gifts from their parents

The German beasts sell for more than R800 000 and social media users are in awe of the lux presents they received

A post about the teens was shared on Instagram before being reshared to Twitter, where local tweeps are voicing a range of reactions

A post on social media about two brothers who recently finished matric and received luxury gifts has gone viral. Originally shared by Edward Makwana on Instagram, the post shows the Sissou brothers posing with their BMW M135is.

One brother was gifted a white version of the car while the other received a blue M135i. A quick search online shows that magnificent German cars' starting price is around R800 000. That's quite a hefty gift for teenagers, an opinion shared many South Africans.

Ndaedzo Nethonzhe posted a screenshot of the story on Twitter and locals are in absolute shock. The matriculants' congratulatory gifts are something many can only dream of affording but there were tons of comments that applauded the boys' parents for prioritising their kids.

The post shared on Twitter gained over 12 000 likes:

Social media users believe the kids' parents are irresponsible

@Mish1506 responded with:

"I personally believe there should be age restrictions on buying certain vehicles like high-performance sports vehicles for 18-year-old teenagers who have just passed their driver's licence & whose prefrontal cortex is only developed at 25 years of age, it's irresponsible and a danger."

@StefkoolA said:

"Giving an 18-year-old brand new R800k cars is not good parenting, it's irresponsible. And begs as an attention-seeking exercise. Makes me sick."

@dirkgroeneveld shared:

"Very poor parenting."

Other netizens believe the parents have the right to spoil their kids

@Ruan_K1 wrote:

"I don't see anything wrong with this. They passed matric and they were rewarded for it. There's not a single parent on this thread/comment section that wouldn't do this for their kid if they were in that position."

@tomosupyoe tweeted:

"Hahaha, at least it's a gift and appreciation of achievement, Andile Mpisane's mom buys him a new car every week like it's a pair of underwear."

@tsitso09 added:

"Nobody to blame here. Some parents work hard to grow their kids well and prepare them for their future. In turn, their kids respect them. They don't call them small boys or Ranko. They don't get pregnant at age 10. These kids are in the end rewarded for that. Reap what you sow."

Source: Briefly News