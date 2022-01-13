Numerous SA learners returned back to school on Wednesday, 12 January for the 2022 academic year

One matric learner set the bar high when she posted Instagram videos driving herself to school in a Porsche

The girl identified as Luyanda Mhlalukwana (@yanda.woods) has caused commotion on the social media streets as Saffas cannot believe how rich she must be

Many Mzansi learners marked the register of their first day back at school for 2022 on Wednesday, 12 January. One girl entered her matric year in style after she posted videos of herself arriving in a Porsche and dripping in luxury.

A matric learner identified as Luyanda Mhlalukwana (@yanda.woods) shared a video of herself arriving to her first day back at school in a Porsche. Image: @yanda.woods / Instagram and @Xozam1 / Twitter

Source: Instagram

The girl, identified as Luyanda Mhlalukwana (@yanda.woods) took to social media to share how she arrived to her first day of Grade 12. In the videos, she is seen dressed in her uniform driving a Porsche before she goes onto show off her Christian Dior 'book bag' and her 'essential' Louis Vuitton sunglasses. In her last Instagram snap she is seen sitting on the vehicle.

The video was also shared to Twitter by online user @Xozam1.

The post left many social media users with their jaws dropped in disbelief with many taking to Twitter to unpack the matter resulting in Porshe trending on the timeline. Some users were pleasantly surprised while others expressed that exposure to such luxury at a young age was unwise.

“Driving a Porsche to first day in matric, wearing LV spectacles and carrying DIOR handbag “for book”??? No ways South Africans are rich rich! Love to see it,” @thuli_sonopo commented on Twitter.

Here are some interesting reactions and comments from peeps on the video:

@matingseaso reacted:

"This is out of order, students should look the same. If she wants to slay, she must wait for weekend and go to Konka."

@thepicklejuice commented:

"Don't be jealous. She doesn't go to Vukuzenzele Secondary School.. she goes to a prestigious school so her schoolmates also share the same lifestyle as her or similar."

@RandomoneSa replied:

"Not hating, but I genuinely wonder what she has to look forward to in life after this? Sure she'll continue to have a 1st class life but is there anything that will move or motivate her nje?"

@Zwandz_N reacted:

"She has a barber shop franchise, I think she's gonna focus on that."

@CMan_Witbfl_Bal said:

"With a girl child I understand, you want to raise the bar so high that poverty doesn't befall her."

@BMaejane wrote:

"What does she do for living though besides going to school?"

@NubianMpule said:

"What in the blood and water is this ? Some kids were born blessed struuuu."

@babymk reacted:

“Is tiger woods her daddy? Because wow! Must be nice!”

