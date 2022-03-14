Lungelo Mpangase had her fans gushing uncontrollably after she shared a picture of herself looking stunning

The Mzali Wam actress appeared to be sitting in the new set of wheels she gifted herself towards the end of last year

Wasting little time, her followers made a beeline to her mentions to pile on the praise over her seductive looks

Mzali Wam actress Lungelo Mpangase had her fans swooning when she shared a saucy snap enough to make the polar ice caps melt, or at least that much was clear from the reactions.

The star seemed to be gracing the flashy Merc she copped last year, raising the temperature above acceptable levels on the timeline.

Lungelo Mpangase has Mzansi drooling on the timeline. Image: @lungelo_mpangase

After making the new acquisition in November, Lungelo, in a lengthy post on Instagram, reflected on her struggles of having not had a car of her own for some time.

She wrote:

"It slaps differently if you worked hard for it. [It slaps] even harder when there's a story about how you got there, lol. Here's mine: there were times when I didn't have taxi fare to attend auditions; getting mugged; being stranded; walking to the taxi rank and begging to get a free ride."

The actress detailed further instances highlighting her past challenges and noted the valuable lessons she's drawn on from the experiences. She added that she looks forward to inspiring others to be steadfast and resilient in the face of adversity.

"I hope this encourages a little dreamer in the village that they, too, can start from nothing, having no connections, and still end up somewhere with God. Ngiyabonga Thixo wami ukwabela kwakho," Lungelo signed off on her message.

Excited tweeps smitten

Her latest upload was to the liking of her followers, who drooled incessantly over her punchy looks. At the time of publication, the tweet gathered 22 000 likes, 650 retweets and almost 300 comments.

Below are some of the most smitten reactions from tweeps.

@Jermaine_Mant wrote:

"Yebo. They might be all queens kodwa wena you are the queeniest."

@Flava_Thebe said:

"Wait, is this filter or do you have a perfect face?"

@VusiMaziya2 added:

"I totally agree with your statement above. We are all witnesses to that effect. Thank you so much for the breath of fresh air from the artificially manufactured ladies."

