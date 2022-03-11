Former Rhythm City actress Mapula Mafole took it upon herself to spread some positivity on the timeline

The thespian, who played Mapula on the e.tv drama soap, shared an image of herself accompanied by a moving caption

Impressed followers headed to her mentions to applaud the motivational post, with some gushing over her soft features

Actress Mapula Mafole is spitting some truths as she attempts to give her followers some motivation, something which of late seems to have become a rare commodity.

The thespian, known for her role as Mapula on the then-popular e.tv soap drama Rhythm City, whose final episode aired on 16 July 2021 after 13 years on the small screen, decided to share some welcome advice online amid a testing time in the entertainment industry.

Former TV soap actress Mapula Mafole dropped some gems on social media. Image: @mapulamafole

Source: Twitter

Rhythm City made its broadcast debut on e.tv on 9 July 2007 as a replacement for the struggling youth-focused Backstage, News24 reported. It gained immediate popularity with viewers, bolstering e.tv's vision of producing scripted local prime-time content to beef up ratings.

Since the soap's canning, Mapula has pursued her passion for the DJ booth and polishing up her skills, TimesLIVE reported. But as she navigates the vast music entertainment space, Mapula is making sure to drop gems on anyone interested enough to listen.

"If you give up, it is guaranteed to never happen. If you keep trying, you might achieve your dreams. You have to keep hope alive," she wrote on Twitter.

Mapula shared the profound words alongside a picture of herself, in which she appears to be sitting inside a car and looking straight into the camera. The motivational post garnered almost 7 000 likes.

Fans gush over actress

Fans concurred with the North West native, with others taking the time to express their love and appreciation for the entertainer. Briefly News takes a look at some of the reactions to the tweet below.

@Alistai10976711 wrote:

"Yes, so true. Never give up regardless. Anything is possible."

@LsrealN said:

"You lose nothing [if you] keep on trying but lose everything by giving up."

@Thabiso_Anton added:

"Please, let me know if you're single? Dikgomo di mo standby, seblief."

