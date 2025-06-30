A young man in Mzansi went viral for giving his girlfriend a memorable birthday celebration

The romantic gestures include a luxury-filled day, dinner at an expensive restaurant, and more

The thoughtful celebration has set relationship goals, with South Africans praising the gesture

A South African man has left social media buzzing after sharing how he went all out to celebrate his girlfriend’s birthday in the sweetest way possible.

A man in South Africa flaunted all the special things he did for his girlfriend on her birthday. Image: @calvin_tshidiso and @bella.kgoale

Taking to his TikTok handle @calvin_tshidiso, the gent gave viewers a glimpse into the bae's special day celebration.

Man shows off what he got his bae for her birthday

In a now-viral video posted on 29 June 2025, the romantic partner gave his lady a day (and more) to remember. The celebration began with a room decked out in balloons, one of which read “Happy Birthday” – along with carefully wrapped gifts and a bottle of Moët, setting a luxurious tone for the occasion.

But the pampering didn’t stop there. He later took her out to Aman Restaurant, where the couple enjoyed a full-course meal consisting of a starter, main dish, and dessert. In the clip, the man proudly noted that his girlfriend was free to order “whatever she wanted” from the menu – and she did just that.

As if one day of spoils wasn’t enough, the birthday celebrations continued into the next day. The couple headed to Bounce Inc, the popular indoor trampoline park, where they embraced their playful side and had fun like kids again.

@calvin_tshidiso expressed the following:

"We had so much fun."

To close off the two-day celebration, the pair ended things on a chill note with a lunch date at Starbucks. The girlfriend, visibly glowing from all the attention and love, expressed how she felt while taking to her man's comment section, saying:

"I appreciate you so much!"

South Africans couldn’t get enough of the gesture, praising the man for his thoughtfulness and effort. Comments poured in, with many ladies playfully tagging their partners and asking for similar spoils.

The sweet celebration has set relationship goals for many, showing that it’s the little things, planned with intention, that make all the difference.

Watch the video below:

SA applauds man's sweet gesture towards his bae

South Africans praised the man's thoughtful and romantic gesture towards his girlfriend, with many admiring the effort he put into making her birthday special and sharing the moment online.

Tony Makelve said:

"That's how it's supposed to be."

Fundikashengebuth expressed:

"Broke men comments,yoooh naze nano mona. Keep it up, bro. This is beautiful."

Ninahnolow shared:

"Your girlfriend is so blessed to have you; she’s so perfect!"

Musu replied:

"Thank you for treating her like a princess."

Keith Parody commented:

"Keep it up, my brother."

Reneilwe.PDL added:

"Present boyfriends."

Basetsana gushed over the heartwarming gesture, saying:

"This is just adorable."

