Tinder love stories aren’t always smooth, but one South African woman seems to have hit the jackpot

She posted a glowing review on TikTok about her man’s thoughtful gestures during their first week

The ladies on the platform are asking for tips after seeing pictures of her dreamy romance unfold

A Mzansi woman shared her glowing review of dating a man she met on Tinder. Image: @tsonga_doll0

Tinder isn’t just ghosting and bad dates, sometimes, it's a love match! One Mzansi queen shared a glimpse into her journey to seeking love.

Swiping right results in romantic gestures

The video posted on her TikTok page @tsonga_doll0 shows her flaunting everything her new bae did for her in just one week.

Romantic dinners, a shopping spree, luxurious massages, a movie night, a pedicure appointment, and even giving her his credit card. Yes, you read that right.

TikTok post captures attention

To prove she wasn't capping she added snaps of her adventures in the montage which intrigued thousands of viewers.

See the post here:

The comment section is lit with women asking how she pulled it off. Many are wondering if she had a special kind of Tinder like a premium package.

Look at a few reactions below:

@TheKraft said:

"It's not make sure. I don't believe these Tinder date content creators."

@NoluthandoMngxongo asked:

"May I get the link to the Tinder you're using lol my one is broken it's full of princesses."

@LindokuhleNtshalintshali commented:

"Tell me this is a sign, to download Tinder in Jan."

@StarBunny stated:

"Keep him sis. That’s your husband."

@Asive mentioned:

"He is definitely not from SA the card and the princess treatment says a lot. 👌🏽😍"

@missBoi2melo shared:

"😭😭I think I'm using the wrong version of Tinder. 😅"

@MsMolefi wrote:

"Not the same Tinder as mine for sure. 🫷"

@Foreverlivinggirlie added:

"You can never convince me to go back on that app sorry. 😂😂😂"

