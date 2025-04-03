KwaZulu-Natal police shot dead five suspected cash-in-transit (CIT) robbers on 2 April 2025

The men, including one believed to be a kingpin, were discovered planning their next heist near Chesterville

South Africans praised police in the province and Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

KwaZulu-Natal police shot dead five suspects who were wanted for a string of robberies around the province. Image: @SAPoliceService/ Darren Stewart

KWAZULU-NATAL – South African Police Service (SAPS) members in the province continue to lead the way when it comes to clamping down on criminal activities.

SAPS members in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) killed five men during a shootout on Wednesday, 2 April 2025, near Chesterville.

The men were suspected cash-in-transit robbers (CIT) and were believed to have been linked to a CIT heist in KwaMashu on 1 April. The kingpin was also believed to have been among the men shot dead.

Suspects open fire on police officers

According to Provincial Police Spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the men were notorious CIT robbers from Gauteng. He explained that police received a tip-off and proceeded to the area where they disturbed the suspects’ activities, which then led to a shootout.

“Police identified the suspect’s vehicle, and as they approached it, the suspects opened fire towards the police and a shootout ensued. During the shootout, all five suspects were shot and fatally wounded. Four firearms were found in the possession of the suspects,” Netshiunda said.

He explained that police were conducting an intelligence-led operation after receiving information about the suspects and found them planning to commit another CIT heist in KZN. The next robbery was reportedly set to take place in the Ilembe District in Northern KZN. Police are currently searching for other suspects.

The suspects were killed following a shootout with police. Image: @SAPoliceService

Other CIT heists that happened in KZN

South Africans praise KZN police

The news drew praise from social media users who credited Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and his team for the hard work.

Clinton Niemand said:

“General Mkhwanazi is the man. Well done, SAPS KZN, you are on fire. Salute.”

Thomas Siweya Mlambo

Let's give Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi his flowers while he is still alive.”

TG TG added:

“Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi and his guys don't take nonsense from criminals. What a great job.”

Leonard Nyandoro Muzunze stated:

“Good news. Mkhwanazi sending dangerous criminals back to their creator.”

Mandisi Izzy G Nqandela said:

“I see KwaZulu-Natal cops do not have time to play with thugs anymore. They are surely cleaning the whole province.”

Video goes viral of KwaMashu heist

Briefly News reported that a video of a cash-in-transit heist in KwaMashu went viral online.

The heist, which happened on 31 March 2025, led to police launching a manhunt for the suspects.

South Africans were stunned at the brazen act and called on the police to act to curb CIT heists.

