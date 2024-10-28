One guard has been killed after a brazen cash-in-transit heist on the N11 between Ladysmith and Newcastle

In a video circulating on social media, armed men could be seen blowing open the doors of the vehicle to steal the money

Motorists are urged to find alternative routes as the N11 remains closed, but some motorists are still stuck in traffic

One person has been killed in a cash-in-transit heist on the N11 between Ladysmith and Newcastle. Image: Submitted.

Source: Original

The N11 in Northern KwaZulu-Natal is currently closed following a cash-in-transit heist earlier.

The incident occurred near Tigerskloof on the N11, between Ladysmith and Newcastle, just after 5 pm.

Video captures moment heist happened

In a video, which soon started circulating in local Whatsapp groups, armed men could be seen surrounding the cash-in-transit vehicle before they blew open the doors.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A motorist who recorded the incident could be heard saying that the shooting began afterwards. Some motorists could also be seen making U-turns and fleeing the area.

Details surrounding the incident are unclear at present, but according to the Newcastle Advertiser, it's believed that a shootout occurred between law enforcement and the suspects.

The driver of the vehicle has been confirmed dead, and two others are said to be injured.

Motorists stuck in traffic

Motorists travelling between Newcastle and Ladysmith are now urged to find alternative routes as the N11 remains closed.

A motorist, who spoke exclusively to Briefly News, said she had been stuck in a traffic jam for the past two hours. She stated her frustration, saying that her son was writing exams tomorrow and still needed to get home to study.

While some have been able to find alternative routes home, many remain stuck in traffic as they wait for police and emergency services to clear the scene.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News