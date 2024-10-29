Would Be Hijackers Come Out Second Best to Victims in Disturbing CCTV, SA Enthralled
- A chilling clip shows the moment would-be hijackers rushing their victims, reportedly in Fourways, Johannesburg
- Social just activist Yusuf Abramjee shared a video of a complex's CCTV footage capturing the moment online
- A bustling online community took in the wild scenes, flooding the comments section with colourful commentary
Another clip of a criminal attempt has shaken South Africans after would-be hijackers came out second best against the intended target.
Anticrime activist Yusuf Abramjee posted the video of CCTV footage to X, showing the moment the brazen thugs lost to more alert victims.
Would-be hijackers lose to victims
According to @Abramjee, the incident happened in Fourways, Johannesburg, after the victim had bought the car.
The timestamped 210-second video shows the near-hijacking occurring on Sunday, 29 October 2024, at about 6:50pm.
It shows what appears to be a silver Mercedes-Benz slowing to a stop on a quiet street and the driver and front-seat passenger climbing out.
A white Renault Kwid pulls up as the two men appear to switch sides, and an armed hijacker rushes the men on the front passenger side.
Smoke from several gunshots going off appears on the CCTV. However, it's not clear if anybody is hit.
The man who ran over to the driver's side quickly went to the aid of his companion to subdue the attacker.
Meanwhile, the Kwid drives off, leaving behind the subdued thug and another who climbed out of the vehicle.
The second perpetrator, after a glance or two, takes off on foot, putting paid to the short-lived campaign of terror.
More seconds go by before two other passengers in the back seat of the Merc climb out, and all gather by the hooligan.
The Renault Kwid then races back into the same street, and one of the people from the Merc ducks down as it approaches.
However, no shots were fired as the clip ends.
Vocal locals chime in
The video attracted 330,000 views within 36 hours and, expectedly, saw a raving online community flooding the replies with colourful commentary.
Briefly News looks at the reactions.
@Ihhashi_Turkei wrote:
"Who is the victim and perpetrator here?"
@emmabee899 said:
"At some point, we need to start asking whether people in the dealerships are part of these crimes."
@guzluvdelux added:
"The importance of a gun!!"
Source: Briefly News
