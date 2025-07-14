A woman shared a video comparing her R300 electricity units in 2014 and 2025, sparking widespread conversation and outrage across South Africa

The stark contrast between the units of the various years reignited public concerns about skyrocketing electricity costs and tariff increases

South Africans are expressing frustration, calling on the government to address the growing crisis in electricity affordability amid rising costs and load shedding

A woman has sparked widespread conversation across Mzansi after sharing a startling comparison of electricity units she received for R300 in 2014 versus what she gets in 2025, and the difference has left many South Africans in disbelief.

A woman in Mzansi unveiled a comparison of R300 electricity units from 2014 vs 2025, which sparked outrage in South Africa. Image: @odwa_mzuzu

Source: TikTok

Taking to her social media page under the handle @odwa_mzuzu on 13 July 2025, she shared the fascinating discovery that gained massive traction online.

Woman shows R300 electricity unit of 2014 vs 2025

In her post, she revealed that in 2014, she purchased R300 worth of electricity gave her a total of 253.7 units. Fast forward to 2025, and the same amount now only gives her a shocking 5.7 units. The dramatic reduction has reignited public concerns about the skyrocketing cost of electricity and the impact of ongoing tariff increases on ordinary citizens.

While taking to her TikTok caption, she simply said:

"Where did we go wrong?"

@odwa_mzuzu's post quickly went viral, with thousands of South Africans sharing their own frustrations. Many commented on how difficult it has become to budget for electricity, especially for households relying on prepaid meters.

According to reports, Eskom’s alleged mounting debt, load shedding, and municipal surcharges have contributed to the rising cost of power in the country. In early 2025, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) approved another round of electricity hikes, which many households are now beginning to feel.

As load shedding continues and energy tariffs rise, South Africans are increasingly exploring alternative energy solutions like solar power, though affordability remains a major barrier.

With pressure mounting, citizens are calling on government and energy stakeholders to address what they call a growing crisis in electricity affordability, and @odwa_mzuzu’s post is just the latest reminder of how dire things have become.

Take a look at the video below:

SA chimes in on the rising cost of electricity

People in Mzansi also expressed their frustration about the rising cost of electricity in the country, saying:

Geisher Lekone expressed:

"Electricity is no longer for us, is for the rich people."

Nikiwe Papier shared:

"You are better today. I bought R500 electricity, I got 168 units."

User shared:

"Where I live, I buy R700 in the i units R175, guy ANC is killing us, I don't understand people who are still voting 4 it."

Komen Moodley commented:

"True, it's a luxury, that's why they put prepaid."

Nhleckza25 stated:

"This is too much, guys. Ramaphosa need to make a plan."

