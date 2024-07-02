One man took to social media to showcase his electricity units, which he purchased for R300

In the TikTok video, the gent expressed his concerns, and the clip went viral online, gathering loads of views, likes and comments

Mzansi netizens reacted as they flocked to the comments section to voice out their opinions on the subject

A gentleman caused a huge stir online among South African netizens after he showed off his electricity units which he bought for R300.

Man shows off electricity units bought for R300, leaving SA shocked

A TikTok clip shared by @newsnexussa on the video platform shows a receipt for the electricity bill bought by a man in Mzansi. The gent purchased electricity for R300 at Pick n Pay, for which he received 76.9 units, leaving him in shock.

The man went on to say the following in the video:

"South Africans, we are in a deep mess. Look at this electricity R300 you get 76.9 units at R300. We are in a deep mess, people of South Africa. We are in deep deep trouble. We must wake up and smell the coffee. If we think we are better than Zimbabwe, we must think again; we are in deep mess as South Africans," he said.

Watch the video below:

South African netizens react to the video

The clip captured many people's attention in Mzansi and became a hit on the video platform, generating loads of views, thousands of likes, and comments. South Africans gathered in the comments section to express their thoughts.

User expressed:

"I bought R600 this morning 105 units make no sense."

Coenraad said:

"You voted ANC..don't complain."

VinolenNaidoo wrote:

"My household, If I buy electricity for R500, I get 124.15kwh. it's crazy!! It's hard even to just survive its hard."

Rose | Wellness/Skincare added:

"This is ridiculous...we are definitely heading towards Zimbabwe."

Talhah shared:

"But, we're only here because this is what the people wanted. Check the votes."

