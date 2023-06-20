A woman's recent Pick n Pay clothing haul has revealed a collection of stunning blazers perfect for any formal occasion

With an eye for style and a knack for finding hidden gems, this fashion enthusiast has uncovered a range of elegant coats

With the fashion world in awe of these remarkable finds, it's clear that this woman's finds have struck a chord with Mzansi

Woman finds amazing formal blazers from Pick N Pay clothing. Images:@Maambele_ambie/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A lifestyle influencer, surprising fashion enthusiasts, has unearthed a treasure trove of stunning blazers during her recent Pick n Pay clothing haul.

Woman's Pick n Pay clothing haul showcases incredible blazers that elevate any wardrobe

In her TikTok video, @Maambele_ambie excitedly displays her remarkable finds, highlighting the exceptional quality and style of the blazers she discovered at the store. With an eye for style, she showcased how these Pick n Pay blazers can effortlessly elevate any wardrobe, proving that affordable fashion can still be chic and on-trend.

@Maambele_ambie said:

"When I came across the items at the store I saw it as bargain and thought of letting people know."

Watch the video below:

Pick n Pay clothing haul showcases gorgeous blazers that leave viewers amazed

Fashion enthusiasts and bargain hunters alike have been buzzing about the incredible blazers showcased in the video.

TikTok has been flooded with comments praising the woman's keen fashion sense and the surprising fashion options available at Pick n Pay:

@Sinovuyo Canida M643 said:

"Noba yi 5 million."

@mamorenaseitheish commented:

"Those blazer's look very cheap with no lining."

@Judith Rabuthu said:

"Pick n pay clothes are good quality."

@Veeya Kelz commented:

"Wow, indeed their are fighting for a position in the industry."

@Ntombikayise Thakgat said:

"Are the blazers lined?"

@user355

"The blazers are ok for cooler summer nights BUT that coat you wearing is ."

Video of lady's Pick n Pay clothing haul of latest fashion trends: "boujee on a budget"

