Two brothers thought of their mom for Mother’s Day, and each bought a gift to show their love and appreciation

The internet could not help but realise the significant difference between the two gifts and fell on their knees as they roared in laughter

The brother bought their mom a house, while the other showed up with a small plant in his hand

Two boys thought of celebrating their mom on Mother’s Day by showering her with gifts.

The two brothers rocked their brains as they thought of the perfect gift for their Queen.

There is a gift that keeps on giving

On Mother’s Day, one brother surprised their mom with a brand new house while the other showed up with parsley in his hand. In the other brother’s defence, the store ran out of flowers, and he opted for the next best thing.

The parsley brother, Andreas Polychronis shared the hilarious clip as he defeatedly stood on the porch with parsley in his hand while his brother showed off their mom’s new house.

“There are two types of sons on Mother’s Day.”

Watch the hilarious clip below:

Realising the snub

Polychronis better known as @andreaspoly on TikTok, captioned his 5M viewed video:

“POV: Your brother bought your mom a house for Mother’s Day and your other brother bought her parsley because the store was all out of flowers.”

The funny video attracted many social media users to chime in on the topic, creating 2365 comments:

@Nancy is floored by how the other brother is holding the parsley:

“Not him holding the parsley with one hand while clutching his pearls with the other.”

@Collin thinks that the parsley is as significant as the new home:

“Parsley is great for cooking like garlic bread, mashed potatoes, and chicken.”

@Fru Åberg is glad to be the middle child as her efforts would not be recognised anyway:

“I’m the kid that would but the house and my siblings the parsley. I’m still not the favourite child. Gotta love being middle child.”

A mother's love is eternal

