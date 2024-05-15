A South African girl's amusing Mother's Day treat for her mum went viral on TikTok

The video shows the child confidently giving her mother breakfast served with a Savanna cider

The gesture amused her mother and many SA netizens as they commented on her attention to detail

A little girl made her mom's day special by serving her breakfast and her favourite alcoholic drink. Image: @eyes_diamond

A little girl's Mother's Day adorable and funny gesture had many social media users laughing out loud.

Girl gives mom breakfast and Savanna

A TikTok video shared by the girl's mum, @eyes_diamond, shows the child approaching her in the living room with a breakfast plate containing eggs, cheese, sauce, sausage, tomatoes, avocado, and bread.

The child heads back to the kitchen and returns with a glass of her mother's favourite drink - Savanna cider. The mother couldn't help but burst into laughter, wondering how her little girl was able to open the drink.

The girl, very pleased with herself, adds cutlery and says, "Voila, bon appetite," before wishing her mother a Happy Mother's Day and giving her a beautiful card she made.

SA shows little girl love

Mzansi netizens couldn't help but giggle and gush at how adorable the girl was as they showered her with adoring comments.

Miss.B said:

"She’s so proud of herself ❤️. Aw bless her heart."

Hlami said:

"This is one of the cutest videos I've seen today."

naledi.ledwaba commented:

"So thoughtful I remember I used to do this for my mom as well in primary school."

Yonella wrote:

"Her personality shows she's free around you and thats cause you created that environment♥️."

ℜ ℜ reacted:

"The attention to detail, wow ❤️."

Samkelo said:

"She understands assignment ."

Nthabiseng Mabote commented:

"Priceless moments mommy❤️❤️❤️."

purist27 replied:

"Bonapatiti mama."

Daughter surprises mom with new iPhone gift

In another story, Briefly News reported that one daughter decided to spoil and surprise her mommy dearest.

Daughter gifts mom iPhone South African TikTok user @thandimmabontleza posted a sweet video which captured the moment she surprised her mom with a brand-new iPhone.

The video shows @thandimmabontleza holding a serving tray with a meal, a cooldrink and the sealed iPhone box as she made her way to her mother, who was seated in the lounge area with her grandkids.

