Letoya Makhene, a popular actress, singer and sangoma, shared heartwarming pictures of her children, defying doctors' earlier diagnosis that she would never conceive

She expressed gratitude for her miraculous motherhood journey, popping out babies despite the initial prognosis

Social media responded with love and support, celebrating her blessings and wishing her well as a mother

Popular South African actress, singer and sangoma Letoya Makhene recently shared adorable pictures of her cute babies and the story of how doctors told her parents that she would never be able to have children.

Letoya Makhene spoke about her difficult journey to motherhood. Image: @letoyamakhenep

Letoya Makhene gets candid about her motherhood journey

Letoya Makhene's children are a testament that people must never lose hope when given a diagnosis by doctors. Letoya shared her touching story on her page to celebrate Mother's Day.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Generations: The Legacy actress said she never thought that she would be able to hold her children. She wrote:

"I can’t get over the fact that I’ve been gifted in the most miraculous way. Doctors told my parents that I would never have babies. Now I’m popping them out like Skittles "

Letoya Makhene's fans react to her touching post

Social media shared heartwarming responses to the star's social media post. Many wish her well as she continues to navigate her journey as a mother.

@mpresh_mabhoko said:

"Very beautiful picture lakucaleni."

@dcwebb13 commented:

"Continued Blessings."

@sli.ndebs

"Gorgeous Gorgeous babies.......happy mother's day sis"

@dinniekhumalo said:

"Happy mothers day to you Gogo❤️❤️❤️"

@mbambo7098 noted:

"You are Blessed ❤"

