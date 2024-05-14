Bonang Matheba celebrated Mother's Day with an interview with her mother, Charlotte Mokoena, discussing motherhood and their achievements

The star joins the long list of South African celebrities who celebrated their mothers on the special day

Fans loved the interaction, with many admiring their family values and Bonang's mother's education and confidence

Mzansi media personality Bonang Matheba was among the many South Africans who celebrated Mother's Day with her mother. The star had an interesting interview with her mother Charlotte Mokoena.

Bonang Matheba and her mother Charlotte Mokoena's interview inspires Mzansi. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images and Ian West/PA Images

Source: Getty Images

Bonang chats to her mother on Mother's Day

Social media users painted timelines red with the love for their mothers and mother figures in their lives. Fans and celebrities including Cassper Nyovest, Gogo Maweni and Tony Forbes went out of their way to shower their mothers with love.

Media personality Bonang Matheba sat down for an interview with her mother. The lovely mother-and-daughter duo spoke about several things including the joys of motherhood and their achievements in a video shared on X by MDN News.

Watch the video below:

Bonang Matheba's fans react to her interview with her mother

Social media users loved the interaction between the two women. Many said they learned much from them and look up to the A Very Bonang Year star and her mother.

@Nkulunkulukazi said:

"They're beautiful "

@Luxzury09 commented:

"I think she took her personality too."

@Beevatar added:

"I enjoyed this mother and daughter interview Love their family values. The structure and routine which resonated with me. This was wholesome "

@PakoCele wrote:

"She was raised well by this powerhouse mom..."

@yoliswanko41 said:

"Beautiful family indeed."

@Black_Is_Queen commented:

"@Bonang girrrrrrrrrrl your mom now I see why you like this!!!! She's an absolute , she is educated, she can speak clearly and she's very comfortable in who she is!!!!"

Cassper Nyovest’s Mother’s Day message to Thobeka Majozi causes a buzz

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is making headlines after his touching Mother's Day post to the most important women in his life.

The rapper, who recently married his childhood lover Pulane, snubbed her on the special day.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News