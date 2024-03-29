Faith Nketsi got candid about motherhood in her latest magazine interview with Batswadi Mag

The media personality opened up about raising Sky, saying it unlocked a new level of love within her

Mzansi showed love for Faith's beautiful photos with her daughter, saying Sky ate and left no crumbs

Faith Nketsi spoke about motherhood and her hopes for her daughter, Sky. Images: faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

Faith Nketsi is enjoying motherhood and decided to tell the world how the journey has been thus far. The former Mrs Njilo recently graced the cover of Batswadi Mag with her daughter, Sky, and opened up about motherhood and her aspirations for her baby girl.

Faith Nketsi gets candid about motherhood

There's no doubt that Faith Nketsi has gained a noticeable glow since the birth of her daughter, Sky.

Despite the challenges of being a single parent, the doting mother has embraced motherhood and says it has shifted her focus to what's more worthwhile. She says she has a good co-parenting relationship with Nzuzo Njilo:

"I have a very healthy co-parenting relationship with her father, and my mother and tribe support us."

Gracing the cover of Batswadi Mag with her daughter, Faith said she didn't know she could love as much as she does.

The Have Faith star admitted that Sky shifted everything around where the world used to revolve around her, and now, it revolves around her baby girl:

"I feel that there’s much more to life. Everything was anchored on short-term thinking, but Sky has made life much more meaningful, and I wouldn’t change that for anything. Sky has really completed my life."

Faith opened up about her aspirations for her daughter:

"I want to raise a kind and thoughtful human being who is book and street-smart. Someone who is strong, which is something that I lacked while growing up.

"I want her to be bold, to speak her mind, have her own voice and opinions and be respectful."

Mzansi shows love to Faith Nketsi's cover story

Netizens gushed over Faith's cute photos with her daughter:

Mzansi actress/ DJ Thuli Phongolo said:

"Love! Love! Love this!"

batswadimag showed love to Faith:

"Thank you for sharing your beautiful journey with us!"

nikokuhle_n gushed over Sky:

"Sky understands the assignment!"

_mazinyi wrote:

"Oh, my goodness, so gorgeous!"

South African influencer, Kefilwe Mabote said:

"Beautiful cover!"

nosiphokazy posted:

"I love you; motherhood looks good on you, Faith."

wamaa_shudu cheered the girls on:

"What’s better than one cover girl? Two cover girls!"

