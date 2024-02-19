Faith Nketsi recently posted that she is in the market for a new church

The reality TV star shared a video saying she was church shopping and received mixed reactions from Mzansi

While some netizens claimed Faith wouldn't be accepted into a church because of her alleged sins, others supported her new chapter

Faith Nketsi was dragged after she claimed that she was in the market for a new church. Images: faith.nketsi

Faith Nketsi seems to be a new woman and plans to be a church-goer as well. Coming from a messy divorce with her ex-husband, Nzizo Njilo, the reality TV personality plans to start the new year on a clean slate, but some netizens aren't convinced.

Faith Nketsi goes church shopping

Our girl Faith Nketsi is putting her faith in something else - the church.

The Have Faith star posted a video in her Instagram story saying she was in the market for a new church.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared a clip of Faith taking a stroll saying she's looking for a church that she can connect with:

"Going church hunting. Trying to find a church I can connect with."

Previously, Black Coffee also trended after being captured in a church as he surrendered his life to God after his near-death experience.

Mzansi weighs in on Faith Nketsi's video

Netizens were not impressed with Nketsi's new-found faith, and dragged her for being a sinner:

GodMadeKINGMNC asked:

"Is this how women dress in church nowadays? I haven't been in church in a while."

OraArts_ said:

"This girl is picky with church but still fails to pick the right men for her?"

UknwWhu wrote:

"She is searching for sucker number two in church; these women have no shame."

Yanga_Co posted:

"Church doesn't repair damaged temples."

Meanwhile, other netizens defended Faith and called out the social media users claiming she is too "dirty" to be in church:

6uhle said:

"I’ll never understand why people think they can gatekeep God/ Christianity. No one is too “dirty” to be welcome in church. I love this."

mmrangym called out the haters:

"You guys judging other people’s sins doesn’t make you any holier. Sins don’t have points, no one is more of a sinner than you are, but go on."

stallionheat wrote:

"Christianity makes provision for people to be born again, meaning they become new and their old selves are no longer part of them."

ShaolieShaolin posted:

"The kingdom of God welcomes everyone, not who you like."

Cassper Nyovest chooses God over wealth

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cassper Nyovest declaring that money was nothing to him.

The music mogul's transition into Christianity received support from fans who have grown fond of his new-found faith.

