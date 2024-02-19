One woman decided to help her waste picking "boyfriend" when she bumped into him in the streets

She shared a video of the thoughtful act on TikTok and stirred speculations and praise from netizens

The heartwarming clip went viral and left many people wondering if the guy is really her boyfriend or just stunt for content

A loving girlfriend gained online popularity for supporting her boyfriend's hustle. Image: @tzzymakhathaza

A woman bumped into her boyfriend while he's out on his waste picking rounds for recyclables.

Loving helping hand

Instead of just exchanging pleasantries, she joined him in pushing his heavy rubbish trolley. Talk about relationship goals!

The TikTok video posted by @tzzymakhathaza went viral. People are swooning at the wholesomeness of the unexpected trashy date.

Couple sparks curiosity

But along with the heart emojis and "awws," came a wave of scepticism. Some viewers couldn't wrap their heads around the idea that these two were an item, while others applauded the couple's teamwork.

Watch the video below:

Video gets mixed reactions

The debate raged on in the comments section. While some threw shade, questioning the authenticity of the relationship, others tossed bouquets of support, praising the woman for backing her guy's grind.

@Marcello asked:

"It's just for content guys chill. Where will you get a girlfriend who will do that? "

@cyrilforever3 stated:

"If it’s true you are very rare. "

@$hy_Des posted:

"The guy looks surprised ngathi akakwazi."

@mpumiquincythile wrote:

"God bless waste pickers, real heroes. "

@RicardoMokatsane commented:

"Most people have doubts including me, but if this is true big up to you sisi. ❤️ The guy is very lucky. Hopefully it's not just for content."

@xolela mentioned:

"Thank you girl for your support. K4 has lots of money there if you know waste management. ❤️"

@user725768021819 shared:

"This reminds me of a girl that was down as you while I was hustling like this. She didn't care she just loved the way I am. "

@geeramasehla said:

"If it's true then God bless you and your partner. You are wife material for not judging your man's hustle."

