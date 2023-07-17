A gorgeous queen shared with Mzansi how much she loves her king by making sure his taxi is clean every day before he goes to the grind

The woman sang for her bae with a bucket and a cloth in hand, ready to make her man's taxi squeaky clean

Netizens roasted her for her type of love, and some asked if she needed professional help or not

A young woman is proud of her taxi driver boyfriend's hustle. Image: @anawkwardblackgirl

Source: TikTok

A young woman goes to great lengths to prove her love for her boyfriend by washing his taxi every day before he goes to work.

Some women will go to the ends of the world for their partner, and this gorgeous young woman said she would cross the ocean for her man and wash his taxi daily.

A woman washes her taxi-driver boyfriend every day before going to work

Content creator @anawkwardblackgirl's TikTok video trended because she proudly declared she washes her boyfriend's taxi every morning at 3 AM before he goes to the rank. Her boyfriend is reportedly a taxi driver.

In the video, which reached almost 50K views, the beautiful young woman holds a bucket in front of her boyfriend's taxi. She sings a sweet song about how she will bring her boyfriend the moon. In this case, she's getting him a clean taxi to work with.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi is in stitches over the extent of the woman's love for her bae

Netizens trolled her and laughed at how much she goes for dating a taxi driver.

Melissa Ndaba said:

"The face of being weak in the knees because ain't no way, fam."

Kagiiii is in disbelief.

"You can't love a person to that extent."

Ndivho believes she needs help.

"Sister, blink twice if you need help."

Twist gave her a medal.

"Girlfriend of the century."

Noxie Angel said she would never.

"Shelter me, Lord, from this type of love."

