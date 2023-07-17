A gorgeous Zulu princess received second-rate treatment when she went to a classy restaurant in a taxi that was falling apart from seat to door

The young woman told Briefly News that she went back home in an Uber and was shocked she arrived at the restaurant with her outfit intact

Netizens laughed with her and celebrated her, telling her that nobody knew how she got there

A young woman endured a terrible taxi to eat at a restaurant. Image: @ziphe_ndlovu

Sometimes it's not about how you got to the destination but the destination itself.

That's the lesson a young woman learned when she shared how she got to a beautiful restaurant in a very ugly and unsafe taxi!

The gorgeous young woman exemplified the common phrase "a win is a win" when she sipped on some quality wine and good food after arriving at the restaurant in a taxi with a door that looked like it might fall off any moment.

A beautiful woman arrives at a classy joint in terrible taxi

@ziphe_ndlovu shared her experience on TikTok in a video that hit almost 50K likes. The video's caption itself is hilarious.

"Me at a restaurant vs how I got there."

The beauty from Montclair in KwaZulu-Natal poses at the restaurant door, and the scene cuts to the waitress pouring a glass of wine in front of delicacies. The next scene is a flashback to the horror of a taxi she was in.

Gorgeous hun tells Briefly News how she got to the restaurant

The beautiful Ziphezinhle Ndlovu told Briefly News that she went to the top-class Zai Restaurant with her friend on Saturday, 15 July.

She said the taxi was not in the best condition, but it got her there.

"The door was falling apart, and the seats were just terrible. The most shocking part was that I had to step out of the taxi looking good. I felt safe because I was going along with a friend."

She nevertheless enjoyed the restaurant.

"The food and ambience were great, the service was wonderful, and the staff was very welcoming. It is one restaurant I would highly recommend. However, we went back home with an Uber since it was too late to take a taxi," she said.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi jokes about the taxi ride with the woman in comments

Netizens were in stitches as they jokingly trolled her journey and her experience.

Zamzam said:

"The taxi is going to ruin your outfit."

User8537409402976 added:

"The struggle is real."

Fortunate can relate.

"You're not the only one."

Mvelolubanzikhuma would never try it.

"Restaurants are for people who own cars. I will never go there using public transport."

Mawethuj encouraged her to act.

"After all, no one knows how you got there, so act a bit."

Source: Briefly News