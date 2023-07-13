A taxi driver caused massive panic attacks among his passengers after his taxi could not stop

In the trending video, the passengers can be heard screaming for their lives and begging the driver to stop the car

Netizens struggled to keep themselves from laughing and trolled the panic-stricken passengers

Passengers in a taxi whose brakes failed had the passengers crying for help, giving Mzansi severe chest pains.

The entire saga lasted less than a minute and had the nation on the edge of its seat, wondering how it ended.

Taxi cannot brake, passengers panicked

@supreme_swank_rsa posted his video on TikTok, and it became a viral hit, reaching 1.5 million views in just three days. The video was liked 80.3K times and had Thousands of people in the comment section dying to know what happened.

In the video, the passengers can be heard screaming and crying. More cries and pleas can be heard as the driver seemingly attempts to slow the car down.

"Where is this driver going? Please stop the car driver!"

Netizens laugh at passenger's panicking moments

Netizens could not stop themselves from laughing at the passengers as they panicked.

@junior apologized for bursting into laughter.

"I found myself laughing, and I don't know why. I'm sorry, guys."

User7407460424878 noted an absence of prayer warriors as the driver had questionable driving skills.

"Akekho noyedwa othandazayo."

Thato L joked that the recorder was faithful to providing the content.

"So the cameraman said, 'even if we die, I'm going to give my followers content.'"

Into ka Siswana had questions about the ending.

"What happened? How did it end? Are they getting RAF money or what?"

Bella noted that one of the passengers was having an episode.

"The guy screaming 'driver stoppa' was having a panic attack."

