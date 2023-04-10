Mzansi people were divided by a shocking but funny video of a female taxi driver making passengers sweat

TikTok user @ntomb_ze2 is a female taxi driver who shared the comical video on her page

Some people praised the woman for her skills, while others reminded her of the rules of the road

Taxi drivers will have you living every day as if it were your last. One female taxi driver was filmed doing some questionable things and the footage was taken to TikTok for discussion.

If you live in Mzansi and drive a car of your own, then we are sure taxi drivers are going to give you heart palpitations a good couple of times a week.

Mzansi female taxi driver goes viral on TikTok

TikTok user @ntomb_ze2, a female taxi driver, shared a clip which showed her overly confident driving skills. In the video, you hear passengers screaming, fearing for their lives, lol.

Take a look:

Mzansi shares mixed feelings about the female taxi ddriver'sskills

While there is no denying that some road rules were broken here, there were many people who gave ups to the lady for the way she drives… and then there were others who felt scared just watching the clip.

Read some of the mixed opinions:

@Siya said:

“You nailed it my sister”

@syman3 said:

“It’s you changing gears for me❤️❤️❤️”

@fortunekure said:

“I respect you, lady, the way you drive siyays.”

@Stifler F. Kgaugelo said:

“On a serious note, you should watch the road.”

@Lastborn said:

“Driving in both lanes”

Meet Skasi Belinah Thabethe, the first female taxi driver in Ratanda

In related news, Briefly News reported that Skasi Belinah Thabethe would forever go down in history as the first woman taxi driver working the roads of her township of Ratanda. The single mom spent 25 years tackling the ups and downs of the male-dominated industry, and her grateful daughter has penned a touching tribute to her mama.

Speaking with Briefly News, Sindile Thabethe opened up about the many hardships her mother endured to provide a good life for the little girl. Her mother's work ethic and determination have always stuck with her, and Sindile felt it necessary to share her mom's trailblazing story.

"She didn’t quit despite all prejudice, insults and belittlement. Some male passengers didn’t want to be driven by a woman, even women too... Yet she didn’t give in. Well, after all, she had a child to feed," Sindile writes.

