Skasi Belinah Thabethe made history as her township's first-ever woman taxi driver

The trailblazer has been in the male-dominated industry for an impressive 25 years

Speaking with Briefly News, her daughter Sindile opened up about her mother's many life challenges and thanked her for the wonderful life she provided

Skasi Belinah Thabethe will forever go down in history as the first woman taxi driver working the roads of her township of Ratanda. The single mom spent 25 years tackling the ups and downs of the male-dominated industry and her grateful daughter has penned a touching tribute to her mama.

Skasi Belinah Thabethe is Ratanda's first-ever female taxi driver. Her daughter, Sindile, has opened up about the life of her mom. Images: Supplied

Speaking with Briefly News, Sindile Thabethe opened up about the many hardships her mother endured to provide a good life for the little girl. Her mother's work ethic and determination have always stuck with her and Sindile felt it important to share her mom's trailblazing story.

"She didn’t quit despite all prejudice, insults and belittlement. Some male passengers didn’t want to be driven by a woman, even women too... Yet she didn’t give in. Well, after all, she had a child to feed," Sindile writes.

Growing up in hardship

The mom and daughter did not always have it easy as Sindile describes having to relax her hair with the leftover creamer from her neighbour's hair treatments or having to make do with cheap tissue paper in place of sanitary towels.

However, despite the hardships, Belinah always reminded her daughter about the importance of an education.

"I lived in poverty, we were just surviving. I got used to having my hair done with waste cream relaxer from other people. I normalised using tissue as my pad during my periods... that cheap cheap brand toilet paper.

"My mom used to tell me that I need to be good at doing domestic chores so that I would be someone’s maid, or even better get a matric and possibly get a job... Those words were my catalyst to want better and do better," she says.

A safe and happy woman-headed household

In closing, Sindile expressed much gratitude towards her mom for working so hard to provide a safe and happy home. Once upon a time, her mother would forfeit relationship after relationship just to make sure her daughter would never be exposed to any abuse from a man.

The pair made it through together and certainly always had one another.

"And for 25 years in the industry? She really made those men uncomfortable, she was there, whether they liked it or not, she conquered. She made history in Ratanda, first women taxi driver," Sindile added.

