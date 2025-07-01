A heartbreaking TikTok video went viral, exposing the harsh reality for some South African kids

The video highlighted the struggles some children face when schools are closed for the holidays

The clip has sparked calls for community action and the need for greater support for at-risk youth during school breaks

South Africans have been deeply moved by a viral TikTok video highlighting the plight of vulnerable children who rely on schools for sustenance and safety, revealing the harsh realities they face during holiday closures.

A viral TikTok laid bare the painful truth about SA kids who go hungry and neglected during school holidays. Image: @dimakatsosakuneka

Source: TikTok

A powerful yet heartbreaking video has struck a chord across the country after highlighting the harsh reality some children face when schools close for the holidays. In the recent clip posted by TikTok user @dimakatsosakuneka, young kids are seen loitering around local shops, dressed in dirty clothes, with visible signs of hunger.

The video, captioned with a sobering message, brings attention to the deeper issue that school is often the only structured and safe environment many children have. For some, it is their only access to regular meals, sanitation, and emotional support. Without school, many of these children are left to wander the streets, fending for themselves in tough environments. He wrote:

"How many more kids are going through this because schools are closed? Today, I went to buy myself food and met these two kids, who were hungry, picking up food from the floor in front of people, yet no one cared... It really broke my heart that no one bothered to at least buy them food. How many more kids are going through this because schools are closed and have nothing to eat during the day? If I had the power, I would help feed at least a few kids daily during these holidays."

School is more than a place of learning

The footage quickly went viral, drawing thousands of views and comments. Many netizens expressed sadness and frustration over the situation, with some recalling similar experiences from their childhoods. Others praised the creator for using their platform to shed light on an issue that often goes unnoticed during the excitement of school breaks.

As the video continues to make rounds, it serves as a critical reminder that some children don't count down to the holidays with excitement, but with quiet fear of hunger and neglect. For them, school is not just about books; it's about survival.

Footage of hungry children scavenging during school holidays broke hearts across Mzansi on TikTok. Image: @dimakatsosakuneka

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to the video

User427746377 wrote:

"Unfortunately, the chat about not having kids until you are financially stable and able to care for the kids does not exist amongst the poor."

Lindz added:

"Everyone — rich or poor — has the right to start a family if they choose to. Poverty shouldn’t strip someone of their humanity, dignity, or ability to experience love, connection, and legacy through parenthood. If we start saying poor people 'shouldn’t have kids, we risk treating them as less deserving of basic rights, which becomes discriminatory, classist, and even dangerous. Wealth doesn’t guarantee good parenting, and poverty doesn’t guarantee bad parenting."

Chantel said:

"I will have mine when I'm financially stable."

ThandoShabangu wrote:

"In our hood, they said kids can come to school every day at 12 to eat and take food for supper. 🥺"

Mrs TKVM- Ditebogo-Di wrote:

"Teachers share the remaining food amongst themselves whilst knowing very well there are families that need the food parcels during school holidays."

Lizzy said:

"We can’t be bringing kids in such situations all in the name of kids are a 'blessing'. 😞"

SuDiamond added:

"Being a teacher myself, I wonder how those kids are surviving 💔💔💔 maybe feeding schemes should also operate during holidays, because wow."

Nonhlanhlasmangel3 said:

"I blame the parents. It’s 2025... You can’t have children if you can’t support them."

Mimi wrote:

"My sister's kids came back with food from the school feeding scheme, including milk and vegetables. It's not much, but the way they were so happy, every child in the foundation phase got the parcels because ukudla kuyamosheka, since they are closing. I wish other schools would do the same. 😔"

Ginger wrote:

"Kids are a gift from God, they say, but then the gifts are here on earth suffering with the parents nowhere in sight."

Watch the TikTok video below:

