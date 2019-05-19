The business landscape in South Africa is dynamic. Some companies are legal, while others are in operation illegally. Before conducting any business with any organisation, it is essential for you to ascertain the credibility and legitimacy of the organisation. Learning how to check if a company is registered in South Africa is a relatively quick and easy process for everyone.

There are many reasons for conducting a background search on a firm. You may want to buy shares, become their supplier, or issue credit to the organisation. You may even want to conduct other businesses with the firm. Ascertaining that an organisation is genuine shields you from unscrupulous business-people. To get this information, you should learn how to check if a company is registered in South Africa.

How do I check if a company is registered in South Africa?

The search for this information is relatively straightforward. All you need is access to the Internet. On your browser, you will visit the official CIPROZA website. How can I verify a company is legitimate? CIPROZA will assist you to obtain this information. It is a platform that allows each citizen and resident to retrieve the details of companies. Usually, the service comes at a fee, and there are three different types of searches.

1. Company registration

The company name search South Africa costs R88, tax included. The search provides you with these details:

The registration details of the firm

The registered name of the firm

Details of the directors

Details of auditors

To conduct this company search, you will enter the registration number of the organisation. If you do not have this number, use the company status search.

2. Status search

You will not incur any charges for checking if the company exists or not. The platform allows you free company search South Africa when you need to confirm the existence of a firm. However, you will pay R33 to access the following details:

Verification of the names for company registration

The registration number of the organisation

The trading status

For this search, you do not require the registration number.

3. Director search

The director search costs R88. For this amount, you will access this information:

The companies the person serves as the director

The registered address of the director

The status of the director in each of the companies

You can also get information about the name of the firm, the postal address, the registration number and date as well as the status of the firm by conducting a free search on CIPC. To do this, you should visit the CIPC portal and perform the company name search. These details are issued at no cost. However, if you require complete disclosure of the details from CIPC, you will pay R30. The amount allows you to conduct a CIPC director search. There is no free company director search South Africa, but you can access the information after paying the stated amount.

How do I check if a company is registered?

Once you have opened your browser and are on the official CIPROZA website, follow these steps to conduct searches;

Does the firm exist? (Free)

Click on the “status search” bar and enter the first few letters of your company of interest. Do not enter the characters LTD, CC or PTY as the database does not recognize them. Register as a CIPROZA user. The information will remain confidential. Confirm your registration via your email by clicking on the confirmation link that is sent to you. If you are already registered, log into your account. On the menu, click on the status search again and then click “get” and select the organisation from the list that pops up. The organisation you are searching for should be on the list.

Is the company in business?

Click the “status search” bar and enter the first characters of your firm of interest. Register for a CIPROZA account or log in if you are already registered. Click on the search status bar again and then click on “get” to get the list of organisations that start with the characters you entered. Your organisation of interest should be on the list. Click on it and carry on the search process. You will be required to pay to access more information. Click on the “Confirm your order” button and follow the prompts to complete the transaction. The system works closely with PayFast to ensure that the payment process is smooth. After making the funds transfer, click “complete” then “confirm order.” Within a few seconds, you will access the information you require.

Full details of the company when you have the name

Follow steps 1-4 as listed above. After completing the EFT, click on “Do the Search” button. After a few seconds, all the details will appear on your screen. CIPROZA does not save these details for you. If you need to keep them, right click on your computer and click “save as.” Change the format of the file to Text File, select a name for the file, and select the location you want the file to be saved. You can also choose the print option by pressing the “Alt” and “f” keys simultaneously. On the file menu that pops up, select print.

Full details when you have the registration number

On the CIPROZA website, select “company search” and enter the registration number using the format YYYY/#####/##. Register or log in to access your account. Follow the prompts to make a payment. Click “Do the search”, and the details will appear on your screen within a few seconds. Your results will not be automatically saved. To save the information, follow step 3 above.

Conducting a director search

Click on “Director search” and enter the name, preferably the surname and first letter of their first name. You can also use their ID number. Register or log in to your account. Follow the prompts to make the payment. Click “Do the search” and select the person of interest by clicking on their ID number. Click “Get director links to companies” followed by “Do the search”, and the details will pop up on your screen. If you wish, save the details as in Step 3 of the “Full details of the company when you have the company name” search.

Learning how to check if a company is registered in South Africa and how can you check company registration number is vital for people who wish to conduct businesses with South African organisations. The process is simple, and it saves you from any business-related scams. Although the process is not entirely free, you should pay the fees before making hefty transactions with a firm whose details you do not know. Be smart and search your company of interest now!

