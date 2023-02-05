The Intellectual Property Commission in South Africa established the BizPortal platform to provide company registration and related services in a straightforward, paperless, and digital environment. The platform has eased the simplicity of doing business, particularly beginning a business, in South Africa. How does the BizPortal Login work?

CIPC is a consolidated administrative office for different registration offices in South Africa. It was initially called CIPRO (Companies and Intellectual Property Registration Office).

CIPRO registration

Once you have a CIPRO account, you can log in using your 13-digit South African ID number and your password if you are a registered CIPC customer. This article outlines how you can use this government service to register your company.

For both private firms and non-profit organizations registered without members, a company registration costs R125. A non-profit organization must have a minimum of three (3) directors, while a commercial firm must have at least one.

Requirements of a business portal

1. The company registration platform only accepts South African IDs. If you need a South African ID, sign in at https://eservices.cipc.co.za.

2. A credit card or check with a 3D Secure functionality that is approved for use online.

3. A list of up to four potential names for your business.

4. Marriage certificates and all director identity documents or cards are required for director verification.

Here are some possible verification queries.

a) Date on which the identity card or document was issued.

b) Date of marriage as it appears on the Department of Home Affairs records ID number for the spouse.

How do I verify a company on BizPortal?

You can search the portal and run a firm name search without charge. However, you must pay R30 if you want full disclosure of the information. The sum enables you to look for other specific details, such as directors.

Business registration on CIPC

You can register your business quickly using your ID. You should be aware that you may be asked questions concerning your ID throughout the verification procedure.

How to Log in to Bizportal

1. Open your browser and access the portal website.

2. Enter your ID number and password.

3 Choose "NO" if you do not have a South African ID.

4. Enter your client code. Create one if you do not already have one.

5. To sign in, enter your CIPC password.

Can you open a bank account using BizPortal?

CIPC customer registration allows you to do several things. You can apply for B-BBEE, UIF, Compensation Fund, domain names, and even open a business bank account—all on one platform.

How long does the BizPortal company registration take?

All applications should be processed by the main office in date order, although this is only sometimes the case. When you acquire a name and submit it for registration, it usually takes one to seven business days, but it can take longer or shorter, depending on when you submit it.

How do I deposit money into Bizportal?

The recommended method for BizPortal payment is by credit card. If you need to make a bank deposit, go immediately to an ATM or an ABSA branch. Your reference is your 6-character CIPC customer code. Your account receives an automatic allocation of ABSA bank deposits within 30 minutes.

CIPC login company search

To determine an entity's status, use one of the website's name search options, or call the customer contact centre at 086 100 2472. You may look up businesses using their name, director ID, or passport number.

CIPC e-services

All businesses and close corporations must submit audited financial statements to CIPC at the same time as their annual reports via the e-services and paperless registration platform.

CIPC annual return login

Ensure you have an active email account before logging in because you will need one to be able to continue filling out your annual returns. You can register for a free google email.

Every year, all businesses and close corporations must file annual returns with the government agency.

BizPortal certificate download

Go to www.cipc.co.za and select the Download certificates link. If you want a new copy of your customer password sent, click "Forgot Password". Only exempted micro firms with a turnover of less than R10 million are eligible to receive B-BBEE certificates from CIPC. This certificate can not be renewed and has a one-year expiration date.

Are you effectively utilizing BizPortal Login? The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission created this easy-to-use portal to provide company registration and related services. It is entirely paperless, and the login information is simple.

