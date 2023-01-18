How to check your Standard Bank balance in 2024: a quick guide

Going to banks in person is a time-consuming, frustrating task that is, fortunately, an avoidable process. You can turn to various ways of checking your available funds, both with and without internet access. This article details how to check your balance on Standard Bank as of 2024, including how to check the balance on Standard Bank without the app.

Standard Bank’s cellphone banking makes managing your finances that much easier, including paying your debit orders in a timely fashion, maintaining your savings account and checking your current available funds within just a few moments through a simple Standard Bank mobile balance check.

Here, we highlight how to check a Standard Bank balance on the phone, including both online and through SMS, and the relevant Standard Bank mobile USSD codes needed. We also inform you whether you can check this without any airtime.

How do I check my bank balance on my phone?

Most commonly, individuals can use banking platforms, SMS prompts and other forms.

How to check the balance on the Standard Bank app

There are various ways you can do so, with the most popular way being through the app, which is safe and secure. Here are the simple, step-by-step instructions on how to do Standard Bank cellphone banking:

First, register your device with the app if you have not yet done so.

Once that is done, log in to the app with the 'Sign In' button.

Before you can further navigate, you need to fill in the app code. Alternatively, you need to provide your biometrics if that is the safety precaution you chose.

After signing in, your natural dashboard will show all your accounts, and you can click the one you want to check.

The following page will show your current amount available and can help you see any other recent activity.

How do I check my Standard balance without the app?

Alternatively, you use the Standard Bank balance check number by dialling *120*2345# and following the relevant prompts. This code allows you to pay bills, buy data/airtime and make other necessary payments.

How do I check my balance on Standard Bank without airtime?

The above code does not charge any fees for checking your available funds.

How to check the balance on Standard Bank using USSD

If the mentioned Standard Bank USSD code *120*2345# does not work, you can use *130*2345# and follow the prompts, which should give the same/similar prompts above.

Knowing how to check your balance on Standard Bank will help save you an unnecessary trip to visit a consultant in-store. Simply follow the step-by-step instructions to find out what your funds are, with or without airtime.

