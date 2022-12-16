Through the ministry of Social Development, the government set up the Covid-19 SRD grant to cushion low-income citizens from the effects of the pandemic. The grant is deposited monthly into a beneficiary's account. Your application does not guarantee you will be considered for the funding. They do allow unsuccessful applicants to appeal, so go through these details about the SRD website to dispute the outcome of the R350 grant application to learn more.

The Social Relief Grant is awarded to deserving South African citizens, asylum seekers, refugees and special permit holders. Photo: @Daily Sun (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Through the Social Development Ministry, the President extended the grant award duration to April 2023. The government has also been keen to ensure beneficiaries meet the set financial criteria. Despite the strict scrutiny process, rejected applications are reconsidered on the SRD website to dispute the outcome of the R350 grant application. Go through these details for the next step forward should your application be rejected.

SRD dispute

The Social Relief Grant is awarded to deserving South African citizens, asylum seekers, refugees and special permit holders. Beneficiaries must be aged between `18 and 60 years and have no sufficient financial means. They are also required not to benefit from any other grants or be eligible for UIF payment. They are also not needed to have financial support from any other sources.

How do I appeal my SRD grant online?

The Minister of Social Development appointed members of the Independent Tribunal for Social Assistance Appeals to consider appeals related to the grant. The tribunal reviews the financial conditions of the applicants and determines the best-suited candidates for funding. It also reviews appeals made by unsuccessful candidates.

How do I dispute an outcome for SRD?

The Independent Tribunal reconsiders these appeals according to section 18 of the Social Assistance Act of 2004 and the Covid-19 SRD regulations. It reassesses the decision by SASSA and compares it with the available details of the date when the appeal was received. The tribunal also informs the appellant about the status of the request. It takes between 60 and 90 days from the day the appeal was lodged to finalise the process.

How do I appeal my SASSA SRD grant online?

SASSA re-evaluates the Covid-19 SRD grant every month. Photo: @Jobs Opportunity in RSA (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You can also appeal your application through the SRD website. Follow these steps to lodge your SASSA SRD dispute:

Counter-check the details you provided on the SASSA website. Ensure they are in unison with those provided on the SRD DSD Appeal Electronic Platform. Update your contact information on the website; this is a crucial step, especially if your appeal becomes successful. Save all the updates made on the SRD DSD appeal website. This command will automatically redirect you back to the SRD DSD Appeal website to continue lodging your appeal. Go through all the clauses highlighted in the Declaration and Consent Documents to ascertain you have read and understood all the clauses. Click "submit" and ensure to receive a confirmation message on the page to ascertain your application has successfully been submitted. Remember, an appeal application is specific to the month you did not receive the grant. So, ensure to provide these details as well.

How long does SASSA take to approve appeal?

The Independent Tribunal takes 60 to 90 days to process an appeal. Photo: @China Plus South Africa (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The website also allows users to confirm the status of the appeal. Failure to appeal for each month means SASSA rejected the application, and its original decision was sustained. Remember, the tribunal gives the final decision, and no further recourse will change the conclusion reached. If you are unsatisfied with the tribunal's decision, you can seek intervention from the High Court within 180 days.

SASSA re-evaluates the Covid-19 SRD grant every month. So, you need to lodge your complaint concerning the month in question. The tribunal gives a decision each month SASSA rejects the applicant. It is in your best interest to lodge your appeal as soon as you receive the rejection notification from SASSA.

How do I check the status of my SASSA R350 reconsideration?

Track the status of your reconsideration by calling the SASSA call centre via its hotline, 0800 601 011. If you have already submitted an appeal, you do not need to submit another or reach out to the SASSA office. The tribunal will relay the outcome of the process through SMS.

If your appeal is successful, you will receive payments from the month you initially applied and the current month if you qualify for the grant award.

How long does SRD reconsideration take?

The Independent Tribunal takes 60 to 90 days from the day of the appeal's lodging processing. If the department does not get back to you within this period, reach out to them through these contact details:

Postal address: Department of Social Development, Independent Tribunal for Social Assistance Appeals (ITSAA), Private Bag x 901, Pretoria, 0001

Department of Social Development, Independent Tribunal for Social Assistance Appeals (ITSAA), Private Bag x 901, Pretoria, 0001 Email address: grantappeals@dsd.gov.za

grantappeals@dsd.gov.za Fax: 086 534 3124 or 086 216 371

086 534 3124 or 086 216 371 Telephone number: 012 312 7727

012 312 7727 Hotline number: 0800 601 011

Details about the SRD website to dispute the outcome of the R350 grant application explain how the appeal works and how to go about it. Receiving a rejection does not mean you cannot be granted the fund, especially if you meet the set requirements. The earlier you appeal, the better.

READ ALSO: How to check for unclaimed money in South Africa in 2022

Briefly.co.za published informative details on how to check for unclaimed money in South Africa in 2022. If you are looking for ways to earn a few coins, go through these details for insight into accessing unclaimed funds.

Unclaimed funds are accessible in the unclaimed funds list. It can be anything from the cash you did not claim when you were unemployed and did not claim the funds. They could also be funds from active insurance payouts. Go through the list for information on the claiming process.

Source: Briefly News