How do I reinstate my cancelled application SASSA grant? All the details

In response to COVID-19 and its economic impact, the South African government introduced a new SASSA grant, Social Relief of Distress (SRD), also known as the R350 grant. The grant helps improve beneficiaries' living standards, education, health, and work participation. If you have been a beneficiary but cancelled your application for various reasons, you still stand a chance to reinstate. So, how do I reinstate my cancelled application SASSA grant?

Social grant applications are administered by the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA). Since the National State of Disaster ended, the SASSA R350 grant is now managed under the Social Assistance Act. Applicants who have previously cancelled their R350 grant application may still be able to reinstate it if their circumstances have changed. How do I reinstate my cancelled application SASSA grant?

The Social Relief of Distress Grant (SRD Grant) is meant for South African Citizens, Refugees, Asylum Seekers, and Special Permit Holders between 18 and 60. The beneficiaries are people with insufficient means who do not receive social grants and have no financial support from any other source.

What is the SRD R350 grant?

The South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, declared a National State of Disaster due to the Covid-19 global pandemic. In this regard, the president introduced a special COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant (SRD) of R350 per month for six months to be paid to individuals who are currently unemployed and do not receive any income.

How to apply for the SRD grant online?

Go to srd.sassa.gov.za Go to the, How do I apply for this SRD Grant, section Click on the bar that says Click here to apply online Enter your mobile number Enter OTP sent to the mobile number Continue the application process by filing in the steps

R350 grant applications can also be submitted using the WhatsApp line as follows:

Save 082 046 8553 to your contact. Send a WhatsApp message and include your name, surname, and ID number. You will receive a message with details of the next step to follow.

To access or to have your SRD grant application considered, an applicant must grant consent for SASSA to verify identity, residency, income, or social security benefits.

How to reinstate my SRD grant application?

If you previously cancelled your Special COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress grant but would like to reinstate it, below are the steps to take:

Step 1: Visit SRD Website.

Step 2: Under the, Cancel my Application tab, click reinstate my cancelled grant application.

Step 3: Fill in your ID and mobile number, then click send pin.

Step 4: You will receive an OTP via an SMS.

Step 5: Insert the OTP and click verify pin.

Step 6: Agree to terms and conditions

Step 7: Click reinstate my grant

Step 8: You will be asked to confirm the reinstatement of the grant

Step 9: Click YES to proceed with the reinstatement

Step 10: Click No if you do not want to proceed.

Requirements for the SRD Grant application

For you to be considered for the grant, you will need to meet the following requirements:

Be a South African citizen. Refugee/asylum seekers/holders of special permits

Be between the age of 18 and 60

Have no alternative source of income or financial support from any other source.

Receive no other social grants, NSFAS, or UIF.

Additionally, you will need to provide SASSA with the following information:

Personal details

Mobile Number

Employment and lifestyle sustainability information

Confirm that the applicant has read and accepted the clauses in the Declaration and Consent documents.

If the SASSA status check says failed, you have probably provided invalid details that are not on the SASSA system or registered on the system. Also, it can mean that SASSA has not yet received your initial application. Visit srd.sassa.gov.za to reapply or amend your details.

How do I reapply for SASSA?

Go to srd.dsd.gov.za/appeals/appeal.

Enter your ID number and the phone number you used to submit your application.

Click the button that says "send pin" and follow the instructions.

Can caregivers apply?

You only have to apply once, as SASSA will only process one application from each applicant. Thus, caregivers not receiving any grant on their behalf are eligible to apply.

What are the payment methods?

Recipients with bank accounts will have a choice of banks from which to get cash via an ATM. For those without bank accounts, money will be distributed via the cash-sending functions of the major banks.

What does SASSA reapplication mean?

If you were once a beneficiary but cancelled after getting a job or another source of income, and later you quit your job, you can reinstate the SRD grant application.

How do I get SASSA R350 with a bank account?

You must complete a SASSA Annexure C (bank form) requesting their grant to be paid directly to their bank account.

How will I know if my payment is ready for collection?

You can view the payment status on the SRD website. Ensure you provide the correct phone number, as SMS notifications will make all communications.

How do I change my banking details?

If you are a beneficiary of the R350 grant and wish to change your banking details, go to srd.sassa.gov.za and click Change your details. Then, enter your ID number, and an SMS containing a secure link will be sent to the mobile number you registered during the application. Click on the link in the SMS and follow the instructions carefully.

Why SASSA declined my application?

The applicant is employed in a government institution.

Your SRD grant can also be declined if you do not meet the age requirements or are above 60.

If, as a beneficiary, you have been registered as deceased on the Department of Home Affairs database.

Why is my SASSA R350 approved but no payment?

Those approved but not yet paid are those whose records have failed the bank account verification.

What to do if the SASSA grant application is declined?

Should your application be declined, you will have the right to appeal the SASSA decision by lodging an appeal with the Department of Social Development for each month your application was denied.

How do I check my SRD grant status?

Go to srd.sassa.gov.za to apply online. Enter your mobile number. Click "Send SMS," Then enter the one-time pin (OTP) that SASSA sends to your number.

How do I reinstate my cancelled application SASSA grant? The above info has all the details about the SASSA SRD reapplication and everything you need to know about the SRD R350 grant. South African Society Agency (SASSA) provides hope to more than 18 million people who receive various types of grants.

