GovChat SASSA application 2022: Steps to apply for your grant online

GovChat is an application that provides every South African netizen with an opportunity to take part in improving the lives of all citizens. It creates a platform where every citizen plays an active role in governance via mobile phone or computer. GovChat and SASSA have collaborated to make it easier for netizens to access the SRD R350 through the GovChat SASSA application.

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has embarked on an initiative to make it easy for citizens to access the R350 grant by collaborating with the GovChat app. The application allows applicants to submit their applications online.

GovChat SASSA application in 2022

To access the GovChat application form, you are required to log in at the GovChat website. Here are the steps to follow when submitting an SRD grant application via GovChat.

Go to the website Enter your phone number Complete the Captcha Click GovChat login Click on ‘SASSA Services’ Click on ‘SASSA Grants’ Click on ‘Apply for a grant’ Click on ‘Social relief of distress (R350)’ Click on ‘Create New Form’ Fill in the required information Click on ‘SUBMIT PERSONAL DETAILS’ You will then be given a reference number

The South African Social Security Agency works with other institutions to verify your provided details, so you must sign a declaration and consent form.

How do I check the status of my SASSA unemployment grant?

The next thing to do after applying for the R350 grant is you need to do a SASSA grant status check to track your R350 grant application. You will be prompted to input your South African ID number and phone contact to proceed. Once SASSA approves your application, you will receive a monthly payment from the agency. You will not be required re-submit an application each month as SASSA verifies if you still qualify for the grant every month.

How do I reapply for SASSA SRD R350?

If The South African Social Security Agency fails to approve your SRD grant, you can submit an SRD grant appeal. However, you are required to appeal to their website within 30 days of your rejection status.

GovChat app download services

The GovChat platform allows South African citizens to play an active role in governance. With no physical limitations whatsoever, one can carry out the following services whilst on the go;

Rate and report government facilities and services

Avoid waiting in long queues

Pass on service delivery requests to their ward councillors

What is the WhatsApp number for Sassa?

GovChat registration is not an uphill task. With just a few steps to follow, your application will be in for vetting. To kick off in WhatsApp, follow these simple steps;

Create a new contact on your phone

Save the name as GovChat, and the contact number is 082 046 8553

Open WhatsApp

Under search, find GovChat

Type in a greeting to commence chatting with the friendly bot

GovChat SASSA application in 2022 is changing the lives of South African citizens. Through its provision of various types of grants, the agency is changing the lives of more than 18 million people.

