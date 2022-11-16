Are you a qualified teacher and want to teach in South Africa? If yes, you must register with the South African Council for Educators (SACE). The Council aims to enhance the status of the teaching profession through appropriate registration, management of professional development and inculcation of a code of ethics for all educators. This body of professionals is governed by the SACE ACT No. 31 of 2000. So, how do you go about SACE online registration for 2022?

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The South African Council for Educators facilitates the professional development system for teachers. Photo: @eServices (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The SACE online registration for 2022 is ongoing. The Council invites all the potential providers of Continuing Professional Teacher Development (CPTD) to apply for SACE approval status and endorsement of their programmes. Thus, the applications for approval and endorsement of Professional Development Activities for the financial year 2022-2023 are open. The closing date is on November 30, 2022.

SACE mission

The mission of the South African Council for Educators is to register fit-to-practice educators and lecturers, promote their continuing professional development, and maintain the profession’s professional teaching and ethical standards.

Section 21 of the South African Council for Educators Act, 2000 requires that:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Every educator must register with the Council before appointment to a teaching post.

No person may be employed as an educator by an employer unless that person is registered with the Council.

If you are a teacher in South Africa, you must comply with the requirements set out by SACE. This requires you to:

1. Be registered with SACE.

2. Be CPTD-compliant.

The application for registration must be accompanied by a registration fee of R200.00 for South African Educators. R400. 00 for Foreign Educators. Photo: @eServices (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How to apply for SACE online

The SACE online application is facilitated through the SITA e-services portal. Below are the steps to take:

Step 1: Visit the website

Step 2: Click on the Register link.

Every educator must register with the Council before appointment to a teaching post. Photo: @eServices (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Step 3: Fill out the registration form with the following details:

Personal details

Contacts

Address.

Password

Verification details

No person may be employed as an educator by an employer unless that person is registered with the Council. Photo: @eServices (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Step 4: Once registered with the e-gov service, login to the e-gov portal and select SACE to start registering.

Step 5: SACE will register and issue you a registration certificate if your application is successful.

All new applications and renewal of expired approval and endorsement status should be directed to provider@sace.org.za. Relevant SACE provider application forms can be found at www.sace.org.za. Besides, inquiries can be directed to Reneilwe Galane on tel: 012 679 9723/ Deborah Kgolane at 012 663 0424/012 679 9723.

What does it mean to be CPTD-compliant?

When you register with the South African Council for Educators, you develop what is known as a Continuing Professional Teacher Development (CPTD) portfolio. This shows how you have developed professionally over three years as a teacher.

The Council aims to enhance the status of the teaching profession. Photo: @eServices (modified by author)

Source: UGC

SACE contact details

Postal: Private Bag X127, Centurion, 0046

Physical: Block 1, Crossway Office Park, 240 Lenchen Avenue, Centurion, 0157

Tel: 012 663 9517 / 086 1007 223

Fax: 012 663 9238 / 012 679 3331

Web: sace.org.za

FAQs on SACE eService

Below are questions concerning the SACE registration and everything you need to know.

Why have I not received an OTP?

When login in, you are provided with an OTP. However, it may delay if:

There is a network error.

The email provided is incorrect.

The cell phone provided is incorrect.

If you ascertain the above is correct, press the Resend OTP button below, and a new OTP will be sent.

What are the 7 capabilities that are used in SACE?

Literacy

Numeracy

Information and communication technology capability.

Creative and critical thinking.

Personal and social capability.

Ethical understanding.

Intercultural understanding.

What are the 3 functions of SACE?

To provide for the registration of educators.

To promote the professional development of educators.

To set, maintain and protect ethical and professional standards for educators through the functioning of the Council.

How much does a SACE certificate cost?

The application for registration must be accompanied by a registration fee of R200.00 for South African Educators.

R400.00 for Foreign Educators.

The annual levy is R180.00. (R15 per month).

No application will be processed without proof of payment.

How do I register for SACE online?

The SACE online registration is facilitated through the SITA e-services portal. Please go to www.eservices.gov.za. Click on the link, then Register on the e-gov services. Once registered with the e-gov service, you can log in to the e-gov portal and select SACE to begin registering.

Foreign educators are registered provisionally to teach in South Africa. Image: hh5800

Source: Getty Images

Can you submit SACE online?

Yes. The Council has closed the physical application. You can only do the SACE application online by visiting sace.org.za.

How long does SACE online application take?

The process takes six weeks, including postage to and from the office for SA educators and three months for foreign educators.

How long is a SACE registration valid?

The validity period will be two (2) years.

Why does SACE require a police clearance?

The rationale behind this progressive decision is that Council wants to assure the public that registered teachers are beyond reproach.

Can you teach with a provisional SACE?

The Council may provisionally register a person employed under a learnership contemplated by the Skills Development Act 1998. Foreign educators are registered provisionally to teach in South Africa, as the employer recommends. They must provide proof of legal entry into South Africa and a police clearance.

How do I pay SACE?

Visit: www.sace.org.za. Select the payment option, complete the requested details, click on the annual membership fee and make payment. Use your ID number as the reference for your payment. An EFT payment option is also available for individual educators.

Above is everything you need to know about SACE online registration 2022. Professional development programs for educators are not unique to South Africa. The South African Council for Educators facilitates the professional development system for teachers. Register today before the deadline on November 30, 2022.

READ ALSO: WCED e-Recruitment system 2022: Everything you need to know

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about everything you need to know about WCED e-Recruitment system 2022. If you studied towards becoming an educator and successfully obtained your qualification, look at the Western Cape Education Department for current occupations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News