How to use the eRegister SANC system in 2022: Simplified steps and requirements

South Africa, like any other country, keeps records of its employers. And many government institutions have embraced the electronic way of doing things. For instance, the South African Nursing Council (SANC) stores and displays records of its registered practitioners on the eRegister. The official register offers the easiest way of confirming someone’s registration status.

South African Nursing Council is the professional body for nursing and midwifery in South Africa. Photo: @sancorg on Facebook (modified by author)

How do I verify a nurse in South Africa? The eRegister SANC system was established under section 35 of the Nursing Act 2005. It was solely created to help employers or prospective employers easily verify the registration status of their employees or prospective employees. The register is accessible to all internet users as long they have a device that can access the internet.

How to use the eRegister SANC system

Unlike other services, the eRegister is among the easiest websites anyone can use. It has a simple and easy-to-use interface. How do I check if I am registered with SANC? Below are the simplified steps you can follow:

On your browser, type SANC in the search bar. Open SANC-Regulating Nursing on a new tab. Find the eRegister option on your left side under Quick Links, and open it in a new tab. Click eRegister (it’s in red) on the page to go to the official eRegister system. After reading and understanding them, click the “I Accept the Conditions of Use” option. Proceed by entering your SANC Number OR SA Identity Number in the empty box. Press “Find”, and your records will be displayed if you are registered as a nurse or midwife.

Note: The enquiries are as per the SANC eRegister of 2022. Usually, the records are updated from time to time. If you cannot find your records, you can always check back.

Ensure you have a device that connects to the internet before checking your status. Photo: @pavel-danilyuk, pexels.com

What do I need to use the eRegister SANC system?

Before heading to the website, ensure you understand what is needed of you. Otherwise, you will not be able to access the system. Here are the simple requirements you must meet:

You must have a device that connects to the internet; smartphone, tablet, laptop, computer etc.

Ensure your device has a suitable browser, such as Chrome, Microsoft Internet Explorer, Firefox etc. However, the council recommends Internet Explorer 10 because the system was tested using it.

Set your browser to allow the storage of cookies (optional).

You must have your SANC number.

What is a SANC number?

It is a unique number used to identify each nurse on the eRegister positively. Usually, the number has eight digits and starts with “1.” This number is often quoted as the reference number from the Nursing Council. It is also vital to save this number because it acts as an account number for financial transactions.

Why can’t I search the eRegister by name?

You can easily get a negative result when you search for your name in the register. It is so because the register has many duplicate names. As a result, it is advisable to use the SANC number to narrow down the search results.

How do I get a receipt from SANC?

You should collect your SANC receipt from the provincial DOH office if it has not been posted to your address. Sometimes they are sent to your employer for distribution. If it takes longer than expected, you can write to the council through apc@sanc.co.za.

Employers should verify the registration status of their employees on the eRegister only. Photo: @divinetechygirl, pexels.com

Why can't I use a printed copy of my details as proof of registration?

The eRegister is the only legit way of verifying a nurse’s registration status. Employers are encouraged to utilize the system because some people can alter the results. Afterwards, the employer can print the results just for the records.

How do you login into the SANC eRegister?

You do not need an account to check your registration status on the system. Anyone advising you to do an eRegister login is a fraud. The records are accessible to anyone with a device that can connect to the internet.

What subjects do you need to become a nurse in South Africa?

Nursing is a science-oriented field. In addition to Physical Science/Life Sciences, a South African student should study other subjects, such as Mathematics and English. In some institutions, you will need to take your First/Home Language as a subject. Importantly, you must attain certain grades in the subjects to secure admission.

Contact details

If you need more information or help with this service, you can always contact them using their official communication channels or visit their offices in the country. You can reach them at:

Telephone: 012 420 1000

012 420 1000 International: +27 12 420-1000

+27 12 420-1000 Email: customerservice@sanc.co.za

customerservice@sanc.co.za Physical address: Cecilia Makiwane Building, 602 Pretorius Street, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0083

Cecilia Makiwane Building, 602 Pretorius Street, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0083 Facebook: South African Nursing Council

This guide on how to use the eRegister SANC system helps answer questions about the process. You need to take advantage of the system because it is free to use. All you need to have is a device that connects to the internet and your prospective employer’s SANC number.

