How to load Vodacom airtime in South Africa 2022: a helpful guide

Vodacom Group Limited is a mobile communications company that offers voice, messaging, and data services. Its operations have expanded to include networks in multiple countries. Below is a helpful guide on how to load Vodacom airtime in South Africa in 2022.

Wondering how to load Vodacom airtime voucher? Here are some options for you to consider. From purchasing airtime online at Vodacom using your debit/credit card to the good old scratch-to-reveal airtime vouchers, not to mention other online recharge sites, you will find it all here.

How to load Vodacom airtime

The process of recharging Vodacom airtime is straightforward. You can do it whenever and wherever you want. You only pay for your airtime or data and, if applicable, any bank fees associated with using your card. The easy airtime recharge code is *135*02#. You can also call 135, follow the voice prompts, and successfully recharge your airtime.

Vodacom recharge online

Below we have outlined various ways to buy Vodacom airtime online. This can be Vodacom pre-paid airtime or postpay.

How to recharge Vodacom pre-paid airtime with a debit card

Vodacom launched the Vodacom Express Recharge service (VER) in 2012, which allows customers to buy airtime, data bundles, and SMS bundles using their Master Cards or Visa Bank Cards (debit/credit) via their mobile phones.

The supported bank cards are credit cards, ABSA, Standard Bank, Capitec, Bidvest, Postbank, VBS Mutual Bank, Nedbank, and the First National Bank debit.

This service is available for Vodacom pre-paid airtime and top-up customers. The first time using the VER service will require you to enter your bank details to link your bank account to the service.

Vodacom guarantees complete security and safety for all customer details in the system. Your ATM pin will be required for every product purchased via the service.

VER services are available via text/USSD or via My Vodacom App, which is available on Google Play, and Apple Store.

My Vodacom App also has personalized double data offers tailored to each customer by the service provider. The app also offers options to buy airtime, data bundles, and SMS bundles for family and friends using the VER service.

First time using VER

If you are a first-time user, you can follow the guide below.

Dial *111*02# or *135*02# or log in to My Vodacom App. Enter the details on your card when prompted. Afterwards, you will be required to authenticate yourself using 3D secure, which involves sending the customer an OTP (One Time Personal Identification Number or PIN) or a Password via SMS or Email. You will be required to enter the OTP or the password sent to complete the verification process successfully. 3D security takes place within your bank's environment. You are therefore required to contact your respective bank.

Note: Verification is only required once. After verification, you can access the VER services easily. You will only be required to key in your bank PIN for every purchase you make with your debit/credit card through the VER service.

How do I load pre-paid Vodacom airtime?

You can also buy data and airtime on the My Vodacom App. Below is a step-by-step guide to help you easily purchase.

Dial *135*02# or log in to My Vodacom App. Select the recipient whom you are buying the airtime for. Select the wanted/desired product from the given options. Follow the bank payment options that follow until the very end. The airtime should be delivered immediately to you or the intended recipient.

Dialling the code to access VER services is completely free. Vodacom has no extra charges for the use of this service. However, you may have to incur data and bank charges for using your debit/credit card.

Note: Entering the wrong PIN code for your debit/credit card will cause it to be locked following your bank requirements. When your debit/credit card is locked, you will not be able to access the offered VER services and will be required to contact your respective bank to unlock your debit/credit card.

How do you load data on Vodacom?

You can use recharge.com or mobilerecharge.com to send credit and data to any phone. This online mobile recharge service safely and securely sends call credit directly to your phone. The steps to follow to recharge your airtime are as follows:

Browse their official website, www.recharge.com or mobilerecharge.com. Select which country the data or airtime will be used in. Select your preferred network e.g., MTN, Vodacom, Cell-C or Telkom Mobile. For this case, select Vodacom. Choose a value from the options displayed on your screen. Key in the number you would like to top up and click continue. You are required to pay for the selected service. Once the payment is complete, your ordered top-up will be sent directly to the mobile number keyed in.

How do I easily load airtime?

You can easily recharge airtime online through World Remit. This is an online money transfer service. Its main aim is to provide international remittance services to expatriates and migrant workers. The steps to buying airtime via World Remit online are as follows:

Once you have navigated to the World Remit website, you will be prompted to select a country. Select one from the drop-down menu provided. Create an account using your email address. The next prompt will be to select a service to be carried out. Select "Transfer airtime". You will then be required to key in the recipient's phone number and the amount you intend to buy. The top-up is instant with no fees on airtime recharge incurred.

Vodacom airtime transfer

This service is available to all valid Vodacom pre-paid or top-up customers as senders or recipients of the data or airtime. To transfer airtime, follow these steps:

Log in to My Vodacom App, dial *135#, or call 082 12000. Click on buy/transfer bundles and airtime. Scroll down to the very bottom of the next page. Select or key in the mobile number you want to transfer the airtime to, then click the continue button. If you would like the airtime being transferred to be deducted from the airtime on your account, select "Use Airtime". If you want to buy the airtime using your bank or credit/debit card, select "Pay with Bank Card". Read through the terms and conditions, accept and click "Buy My Airtime". Afterwards, you will receive an OTP via SMS, which you will be required to key in to proceed. Click finish, and the airtime will be transferred immediately and successfully.

How do you enter Vodacom airtime code?

The simplest way to load Vodacom's extra airtime code is by dialling the code *135*02# and following the prompts.

How many digits does a Vodacom recharge voucher have?

Vodacom airtime vouchers have 12 digits, and you must dial the airtime recharge code and all twelve numbers on the voucher card before you can load Vodacom airtime on your phone.

How do I buy Vodacom airtime with voucher?

Vouchers can be purchased through the My Vodacom App. The vouchers, which start at R15, are intended to provide you with the ability to access a value-based voucher with the option of paying it off over a short period without incurring any charges.

There are several methods on how to load Vodacom airtime and data. You can always go to their offices or call them for clarification.

