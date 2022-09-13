Cell C airtime advance: How to borrow airtime from the mobile operator in 2022

Are you interested in borrowing airtime from the Cell C mobile operator in 2022? The mobile operator is the third largest mobile communications company in South Africa that has several perks to keep service consumers hooked. But did you know you can get airtime and pay later? So, how do you get advance airtime on Cell C?

They offer several offers, ranging from free airtime to many other exciting deals.

Source: Instagram

Cell C offers several offers, ranging from free airtime to many other deals. In addition, the mobile operator provides services through their App, online platforms, and much more. So, if you have been wondering how to access some services, keep reading.

What is Cell C?

It is a famous mobile operator in South Africa. The mobile operator pushes for regulatory changes like lower and asymmetrical mobile termination rates, thus keeping consumers hooked.

How to purchase Cell C airtime

When purchasing their airtime, you can use the official mobile App, their online portal, or opt for USSD, which is done by dialling *147#. Once a customer has bought the airtime, it will reflect on the phone immediately.

What is Cell C emergency airtime?

The Cell C emergency airtime allows customers to access airtime and pay for it later. This emergency airtime will enable users to send texts, make calls, purchase a bundle or use data.

How does someone get the emergency airtime? This recharge is available online self-service and in the Cell C app for Android and iOS.

How to borrow emergency airtime from Cell C

How do you advance airtime on Cell C? When trying to borrow airtime from this mobile operator, there are various ways to do so. The easiest method is by using the Cell C advance airtime code;

Dial *147#

Choose the emergency recharge option (It appears as the first option on the list). After that, follow the instructions on your screen.

If this process does not work for you, you have two options available;

Use the self-service function found on the company's website

Borrow via the official App

The emergency airtime allows customers to access airtime and pay for it later.

Source: Instagram

How do I qualify for borrowed airtime on Cell C?

A couple of conditions must be met for a customer to borrow airtime from Cell C. The person needs to;

Have owned the Cell C sim for a period longer than 2 months.

The customer must either be on the prepaid or have subscribed to their top-up service.

Have recharged your phone with the least amount being R20

What are the benefits of using Cell C?

Several advantages come from using this mobile operator, including free minutes between their users. In addition, customers can get free SMSs between Cell C's sims, free data each time a user recharges, and free basics by Facebook.

Who qualifies for the SUPACHARGE package?

Customers who are prepaid on the SUPACHARGE tariff plan and straight-up contract. Top-Up clients qualify to be part of the SUPACHARGE package each time they recharge with airtime.

What is the Cell C emergency number?

If you have felt stuck or faced an emergency while using the Cell C service and did not know how to call for help, the number to dial is 135 - the call is free. Alternatively, users can call 084-135 from other lines, but standard rates apply.

How can I get free 500 MB on Cell C?

For the prepaid customers, once you purchase a ticket to a varsity sports event on the App, the client will get a reward of 500MB anytime data bundle. Then the postpaid customers will be rewarded on their account with 500MB in their next bill.

Challenger Network has an excellent value proposition and offers its consumers one of the best services.

Source: Instagram

What makes Cell C different?

The mobile operator has an excellent value proposition and offers its consumers one of the best services. Therefore, consumers get value for money by subscribing to their services.

Cell C, the third largest mobile communications company in South Africa, offers its clients one of the best services. Their top-tier services include Cell C airtime advance, airtime share, and much more.

