Cell C customer care number and other important contact details in 2022

Staying connected is a crucial element of life. It allows you to keep in touch with friends and family back at home, friends you just met, or work colleagues. One of the best networks in South Africa to help you stay connected is Cell C. If you need to reach out to them for further insight about their services, check out the Cell C customer care number and other contact details here!

Cell C has offered South Africans the best services for at least a decade. But there are thousands of users, and they experience different challenges daily. Discovering the fastest way to contact the provider's customer service is of utmost importance. If you are wondering how to contact this provider, this guide will show you how by listing the Cell C customer care number and other important contact details.

How can I talk to an agent at Cell C?

It could be on their website, via email, or by speaking directly to one of their agents. Of course, most people feel more relieved when they talk to an agent. To speak to one, call 135 or dial 135 and then choose option 9, which will redirect you to an agent.

Regardless of the provider you are using; you are bound to make serious errors when operating your phone. For example, you could mistake a digit when paying for a service or even send money to the wrong person.

So, no matter how good a mobile phone provider is, you will at one point find yourself trying to get hold of them to address such issues. If your mobile phone provider is Cell C, you can get hold of them in various ways.

What is the self-service number for Cell C?

It is 135. Making this call is free if you have a Cell C phone. However, if you call from any other line, dial 084 135; in this case, standard rates apply. Similarly, note that you will be charged at normal rates when you make calls from any other Network or Telkom line. Here are other contact details depending on your need:

Contracts & Upgrades- 084 145

Quick Info Line from a Cell C phone- 147

Business- 084 194 4000

Cell C direct- 084 145

C-Fibre- 084 145

Glocell- 084 1234

Customer care FAX- 084 167 6598

Customer care SMS- 084 143 29

What is Cell C's email address?

If you have an urgent query, you cannot get through via self-service, try Cell C's customer service email address; customerservice@cellc.co.za. The email to use for Fibre support is Fibresupport@cellc.co.za.

What is Cell C's WhatsApp number?

It is 084 444 0040. Need to know how to get started with Cell C WhatsApp? Begin by installing WhatsApp app on your device. It could be a smartphone, laptop, or desktop. After this, save Cell C's customer care WhatsApp number as a contact. Once saved, it will display on your WhatsApp contact list. Then, feel free to send a message any day, any time.

Frequently asked questions about Cell C

Besides the contact details, most of its users also ask different questions about the services offered. Here are some of them and their respective answers.

How do I activate my Cell C number?

Setting up your device is pretty easy. First, call the customer care line on 135 free of charge from your Cell C cellphone or 084 135 from your landline. Note that the standard cellular rates will apply. After that, choose "activate MMS/GPRS settings" or speak to an agent to walk you through the entire process.

How do I activate Cell C self-service pin?

You must first call the call centre to be authenticated. After that, you will be transferred to the Self-Service PIN Create or Reset module to help you create a PIN only known by you.

How do I check my Cell C statement?

There are different ways you can do that. For example, if you decide to use the app, you must log in and click on "Invoice". However, when using the website, log in, and go to "My Account History" and "Invoices".

How do I check Cell C data deals?

Dial *101# to check your balance. But if you need a more detailed report, dial *147# or check on the Cell C App or Self Service. Please note that you must understand and agree to the given terms and conditions to access the Daily and Daily Nite Bundles.

How do I check my balance on the Cell C contract?

The USSD code to dial is *101#. After you dial it, press "send", and your airtime balance will be shown on your screen.

What is the self-service number for Cell C?

Cell C self-service is a system that enables customers to resolve issues like SIM swap, query follow-up, account statement retrieval, and a host of others without having to speak to a customer service agent. Download the Cell C app from the Google Playstore.

Anything can go wrong when operating a phone. Cell C has created several ways to contact them to help you resolve any encountered issues. This guide has provided you with the 2022 Cell C customer care numbers and other necessary contact details.

