Top 20 best South African movies ever made: Have you watched them all?

South Africa is one of the financially viable countries in Africa to produce high-quality movies that are celebrated both at home and abroad. South Africa boasts of a wide array of high-rated films that go back to as early as 1911 and 1916. Some of the best South African movies range from romance, thrillers, histories, social realism, comedy, wildlife to lyrical wildlife documentaries.

American tycoon Isidore W established Killarney Film Studios (the first film studio in SA) in Johannesburg in 1915. The industry has grown tremendously over the years, and many South African movie stars have secured jobs in Hollywood. Additionally, iconic Mzansi movies released at the Box Office decades ago are available on multiple online movie streaming sites.

Top 20 best South African movies on Netflix in 2022

Mzansi movies add a unique African touch to the global film industry and promote the people's culture. Most films are also shot in beautiful natural environments to entice more foreigners to tour the continent. Below is a list of the best South African movies on Netflix, including the latest trending SA films.

20. The Gods Must Be Crazy

Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Genre: Comedy

Comedy Original Language: Afrikaans

Afrikaans Director: Jamie Uys

Jamie Uys Producer: Jamie Uys

Jamie Uys Writer: Jamie Uys

Jamie Uys Release Date (Theaters): August 28, 1981

August 28, 1981 Release Date (Streaming): January 1, 2015

January 1, 2015 Box Office (Gross USA): $30.0 million

When villagers in a remote African desert fight over a strange object (a Coca-Cola bottle) that fell from a plane, the community's leader Xi (N!xau) decides to take it back to the gods to restore peace. N!xau meets a scientist (Marius Weyers) on his way to "the end of the world." The two save a schoolteacher (Sandra Prinsloo) and her class from guerrillas taking them hostage.

19. Sarafina

Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Genre: Musical, Drama

Musical, Drama Original Language: English

English Director: Darrell James Roodt

Darrell James Roodt Producer: Anant Singh, David M. Thompson

Anant Singh, David M. Thompson Writers: Mbongeni Ngema, William Nicholson

Mbongeni Ngema, William Nicholson Release Date (Theaters): September 11, 1992

September 11, 1992 Release Date (Streaming): June 4, 2002

June 4, 2002 Box Office (Gross USA): $7.3 million

Sarafina can never be left out on any South African best movies list. The movie is about Black students opposing the government's directive for schools to use Afrikaans as the official teaching language. Teacher Mary Masombuka (Whoopi Goldberg) encourages student Sarafina (Leleti Khumalo) to lead her schoolmates into opposing the racist government.

18. Tsotsi

Rating: PG-17

PG-17 Genre: Drama

Drama Original Language: Afrikaans

Afrikaans Director: Gavin Hood

Gavin Hood Producer: Peter Fudakowski

Peter Fudakowski Writer: Gavin Hood

Gavin Hood Release Date (Streaming): July 18, 2006

July 18, 2006 Box Office (Gross USA): $2.9 million

Tsotsi (Presley Chweneyagae) is a South African hoodlum. He leads his gang in prowling Johannesburg streets. Tsotsi shoots a woman and steals her car. He discovers a baby in the back seat and takes it home. Raising the child softens the gang's hearts and makes them change their ways.

17. Blood Diamond

Rating: PG-16

PG-16 Genre: Adventure, Drama

Adventure, Drama Original Language: English

English Director: Edward Zwick

Edward Zwick Producers: Edward Zwick, Marshall Herskovitz, Paula Weinstein, Graham King

Edward Zwick, Marshall Herskovitz, Paula Weinstein, Graham King Writers: Charles Leavitt, Marshall Herskovitz, Edward Zwick, C. Gaby Mitchell

Charles Leavitt, Marshall Herskovitz, Edward Zwick, C. Gaby Mitchell Release Date (Theaters): December 8, 2006

December 8, 2006 Release Date (Streaming): March 20, 2007

March 20, 2007 Box Office (Gross USA): $57.4 million

Blood Diamond enlightens people about diamond war zones in Sierra Leone, Congo, and Angola and finance conflicts between profit capitalists and diamond firms. A white Mzansi mercenary (Leonardo DiCaprio), an American journalist (Jennifer Connelly), and a black Mende fisherman (Djimon Hounsou) recover a rare diamond that changes their lives. The movie received 17 nominations and 5 Oscar Nominations.

16. Invictus

Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Genre: Drama, Biography

Drama, Biography Original Language: English

English Director: Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood Producers: Clint Eastwood, Lori McCreary, Robert Lorenz, Mace Neufeld

Clint Eastwood, Lori McCreary, Robert Lorenz, Mace Neufeld Writer: Anthony Peckham

Anthony Peckham Release Date (Theaters): December 11, 2009

December 11, 2009 Release Date (Streaming): May 18, 2010

May 18, 2010 Box Office (Gross USA): $37.5 million

The Invictus was inspired by true events. The newly elected President Nelson Mandela (Morgan Freeman) strives to unite the economically and racially divided Mzansi through sports. He partners with the national rugby team captain, Francois Pienaar (Matt Damon), to unite the country ahead of the 1995 World Cup Championship

15. District 9

Rating: PG-18

PG-18 Genre: Sci-Fi

Sci-Fi Original Language: English

English Director: Neill Blomkamp

Neill Blomkamp Producer: Peter Jackson, Carolynne Cunningham

Peter Jackson, Carolynne Cunningham Writer: Neill Blomkamp, Terri Tatchell

Neill Blomkamp, Terri Tatchell Release Date (Theaters): August 14, 2009

August 14, 2009 Release Date (Streaming): December 22, 2009

December 22, 2009 Box Office (Gross USA): $115.6 million

District 9 explores social segregation, humanity, and xenophobia themes. The film received numerous accolades, including 52 nominations, 4 Oscar Nominations and 14 wins overall. The story is set in 1982 when an alien water vessel appears in Johannesburg. The government confines the sick and malnourished insect-like creatures discovered on the ship to District 9 (an internment camp).

14. Gangster's Paradise: Jerusalema

Rating: PG-18

PG-18 Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Original Language: English

English Director: Ralph Ziman

Ralph Ziman Producers: Tendeka Matatu, Ralph Ziman

Tendeka Matatu, Ralph Ziman Writer: Ralph Ziman

Ralph Ziman Release Date (Streaming): September 28, 2010

September 28, 2010 Box Office (Gross USA): $5000

Gangster's Paradise: Jerusalema will put you in a good mood after a hectic day. The film is about a petty crook (Rapulana Seiphemo). A drug lord and the police threaten to shut down his criminal empire in Johannesburg.

13. Khumba

Rating: PG-8

PG-8 Genre: Kids & Family, Adventure, Animation

Kids & Family, Adventure, Animation Original Language: English

English Director: Anthony Silverston

Anthony Silverston Producers: Stuart Forrest, James Middleton, Mike Buckland, Jean-Michel Koenig

Stuart Forrest, James Middleton, Mike Buckland, Jean-Michel Koenig Writers: Raffaella Delle Donne, Anthony Silverston

Raffaella Delle Donne, Anthony Silverston Release Date (Theaters): December 6, 2013

December 6, 2013 Release Date (Streaming): January 14, 2014

January 14, 2014 Box Office (Gross USA): $28.4 million

Khumba is one of the best South African animation films. The film's title is a Zulu word for skin. It was made to inspire people to love their complexions. Khumba is about a half-striped Zebra named Kevin. His superstitious herd thinks he caused the chronic drought on their land. Kevin embarks on a mission to find a legendary water hole in the Karoo Desert where the other zebras get their distinctive markings.

12. Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Genre: Biography, History, Drama

Biography, History, Drama Original Language: English

English Director: Justin Chadwick

Justin Chadwick Producers: Anant Singh, David M. Thompson

Anant Singh, David M. Thompson Writer: William Nicholson

William Nicholson Release Date (Theaters): December 25, 2013

December 25, 2013 Release Date (Streaming): March 18, 2014

March 18, 2014 Box Office (Gross USA): $8.3 million

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom is a remarkable film about Nelson Mandela (Idris Elba) bringing a historic revolution in South Africa. The film showcases Mandela rising from bring a herds boy in a rural village to an anti-apartheid activist.

He is imprisoned on Robben Island from 1964 to 1990 after co-founding the African National Congress Youth League. The film also shows Mandela becoming the fist president of the democratic South Africa in 1994.

11. How to Steal 2 Million

Rating: PG-16

PG-16 Genre: Action, Drama

Action, Drama Original Language: English

English Director: Charlie Vundla

Charlie Vundla Producers: Jeremy Nathan, Mfundi Vundla, Michelle Wheatley, Karen E. Johnson

Jeremy Nathan, Mfundi Vundla, Michelle Wheatley, Karen E. Johnson Writer: Charlie Vundla

Charlie Vundla Release Date (Streaming): March 11, 2017

March 11, 2017 Box Office (Gross USA): $728,208

Jack and his best friend Twala meet five years after their last failed robbery deal. Twala married Jack's former fiancée. Jack needs capital, but his loan application has been rejected. Twala persuades him to take an R2 million robbery deal, but the victim is Twala's father. Jack partners with Olive, unaware that she is more devious than Twala.

10. The Jackals

Rating: PG-17

PG-17 Genre: Mystery & Thriller

Mystery & Thriller Original Language: English

English Director: Kevin Greutert

Kevin Greutert Producer: Tommy Alastra

Tommy Alastra Writer: Jared Rivert

Jared Rivert Release Date (Theaters): September 1, 2017

September 1, 2017 Release Date (Streaming): October 3, 2017

October 3, 2017 Box Office (Gross USA): $159.3 million

The Jackals is one of the best South African movies for thriller lovers. The Powells hire a cult deprogrammer to save their teenage son from a murderous cult. The decision lands the entire family in trouble. The cultists surround the cabin, demanding the boy back.

9. Happiness is a Four Letter Word

Rating: PG-12

PG-12 Genre: Drama

Drama Original Language: English

English Director: Thabang Moleya

Thabang Moleya Producer: Junaid Ahmed, Bongiwe Selane, Helena Spring

Junaid Ahmed, Bongiwe Selane, Helena Spring Writer: Busisiwe Ntintili

Busisiwe Ntintili Release Date (Streaming): January 19, 2018

January 19, 2018 Box Office (Gross USA): $728,208

Happiness is a Four-Letter Word is one of the most romantic South African films. Three friends looking for happiness, career independence, and healthy love lives. Montsho believes she has a perfect life until things blow in her face a few months before her wedding. The movie attracted 45,000 views when it was released at Box Office.

8. Siembamba (The Lullaby)

Rating: PG-16

PG-16 Genre: Horror

Horror Original Language: English

English Director: Darrell James Roodt

Darrell James Roodt Producer: Samuel Frauenstein

Samuel Frauenstein Writer: Tarryn-Tanille Prinsloo

Tarryn-Tanille Prinsloo Release Date (Streaming): February 27, 2018

February 27, 2018 Box Office (Gross USA): $242,997

Siembamba (The Lullaby) is among the best South African horror films. No one believes Chloe when she claims a demonic spirit haunts her child because she has postpartum depression. Siembamba was voted the best Afrikaans movie in 2013, screened in almost 150 cinemas in the US, and received eight nominations during the 2018 Africa Movie Academy Awards.

7. Keeping up with the Kandasamys

Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Genre: Comedy

Comedy Original Language: English

English Director: Jayan Moodley

Jayan Moodley Producers: Junaid Ahmed, Helena Spring

Junaid Ahmed, Helena Spring Writers: Jayan Moodley, Rory Booth

Jayan Moodley, Rory Booth Release Date (Streaming): July 1, 2018

July 1, 2018 Box Office (Gross USA): $1 million

Keeping up with the Kandasamys is the first South African Indian film to receive a high screenplay in the cinemas. It grossed over R4 million at the Box Office in its first week and featured in North American film festivals. The storyline is about neighbouring families whose children want to marry despite the enmity between their mothers.

6. Ellen: Die storie van Ellen Pakkies

Rating: PG-16

PG-16 Genre: Drama

Drama Original Languages: English, Afrikaans

English, Afrikaans Director: Daryne Joshua

Daryne Joshua Producers: Paulo Areal, Schalk Willem Burger

Paulo Areal, Schalk Willem Burger Writer: Amy Jephta

Amy Jephta Release Date (Streaming): September 7, 2018

September 7, 2018 Box Office (Gross USA): $416,835

Ellen Die storie van Ellen Pakkies is among top Afrikaans movies you should watch in 2022. It is a true story about Ellen (played by Jill Levenberg). She has a strained relationship with her 20-year-old son Abie (Jarrid Geduld). Ellen is put on trial after Abie's death. Producer Daryne Joshua of Gambia Films is also the brains behind the local blockbuster Noem My Skollie.

5. Seriously Single

Rating: PG-16

PG-16 Genre: Romance, Comedy

Romance, Comedy Original Language: English

English Directors: Katleho Ramaphakela, Rethabile Ramaphakela

Katleho Ramaphakela, Rethabile Ramaphakela Writer: Lwazi Mvusi

Lwazi Mvusi Release Date (Streaming): July 31, 2020, on Netflix

A social media expert craves commitment. Her free-spirited best friend urges her to embrace singlehood, but she cannot stop spying on her former love. The film starrs Fulu Mugovhani, Bohang Moeko, and Tumi Morake.

4. Riding with Sugar

Rating: PG-16

PG-16 Genre: Drama

Drama Original Language: English

English Director: Sunu Gonera

Sunu Gonera Producers: Sunu Gonera, Helena Spring

Sunu Gonera, Helena Spring Writer: Sunu Gonera

Sunu Gonera Release Date (Streaming): November 27, 2020, on Netflix

Riding with Sugar is a South African drama film about a young refugee striving for BMX glory while looking for safety, an identity, happiness, and love. It features film stars Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Hlayani Junior Mabasa, Simona Brown, Paballo Koza, Charles Mnene, and Neo Munhenga.

3. Angeliena

Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Genre: Drama, Comedy

Drama, Comedy Original Language: English

English Director: Uga Carlini

Uga Carlini Producers: Dumi Gumbi, Uga Carlini

Dumi Gumbi, Uga Carlini Writers: Uga Carlini, Uga Carlini

Uga Carlini, Uga Carlini Release Date (Streaming): October 8, 2021, on Netflix

Angeliena is a 2021 South African comedy-drama film about a parking attendant chasing her dreams after making life-changing revelations. The film stars Tshamano Sebe, Euodia Samson, Colin Moss, Thapelo Mokoena, and Kuli Roberts.

2. Amandla

Rating: PG-16

PG-16 Genre: Crime, Drama

Crime, Drama Original Language: English

English Director: Nerina De Jager

Nerina De Jager Producers: Greig Buckle, Jarrod de Jong, Nerina De Jager

Greig Buckle, Jarrod de Jong, Nerina De Jager Writer: Nerina De Jager

Nerina De Jager Release Date (Streaming): January 21, 2022, on Netflix

Amandla is among the latest South African movies. Two brothers survive a childhood tragedy. Years later, they find themselves fighting the law. A crime linked to a gang tests their loyalty to one another.

1. Silverton Siege

Rating: PG-16

PG-16 Genre: Drama

Drama Original Language: English

English Director: Mandla Dube

Mandla Dube Producer: Walter Ayres, Mandla Dube

Walter Ayres, Mandla Dube Writer: Sabelo Mgidi

Sabelo Mgidi Release Date (Streaming): April 27, 2022, on Netflix

Three Umkhonto weSizwe freedom fighters embark on a high-profile mission to sabotage a petrol depot but realize one of them has set them up to the cops. They hide in a bank after a deadly chase by the police and decide to negotiate for Nelson Mandela's release to save themselves from prison and getting killed.

Where to download South African movies

Stream or download South African movies from Netflix, Showmax, YouTube, Hulu, and other legit movie sites.

Does Netflix have South African shows?

Find an extensive collection of South African films and TV shows on Netflix. Watch comedies, drama, action, thrillers, etc.

Which South African movie made the most money?

Many South African movies have hit millions of USD at the Box office. Some of them include:

The Jackals - $159.3 million

- $159.3 million District 9 - $115.6 million

- $115.6 million Blood Diamond - $57.4 million

- $57.4 million Invictus - $37.5 million

- $37.5 million The Gods Must Be Crazy - $30.0 million

- $30.0 million Khumba - $28.4 million

- $28.4 million Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom - $8.3 million

- $8.3 million Sarafina - $7.3 million

- $7.3 million Tsotsi - $2.9 million

What's good on Netflix South Africa?

The most popular movies and TV shows on Netflix in South Africa in 2022 are:

Riding with Sugar

Seriously Single

Angeliena

Amandla

Silverton Siege

What South African movies are on Showmax?

You can watch the following Mzansi films on Showmax:

Meet Melusi

Sons of the Sea

Moffie

Kaalgat Karel

Fiela Se Kind

Down So Long

Knuckle City

Two Sides

The Ghost and the House Of Truth

These top 20 best South African movies prove the country's film industry is destined for greatness. Moreover, the unique talents featured in these movies confirm that Mzansi can take over the world's entertainment platform in a few years.

Briefly.co.za also shared a list of trending songs in South Africa in 2022. Mzansi artists keep surprising the world hit after hit. It is time for SA to shine.

Listening to these amazing songs will calm your nerves and put you in a good mood. Some will help you escape reality for a while, while others will make you appreciate the world for what it is.

