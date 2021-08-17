Frans Steyn: age, wife, height, family, current team, longest kick, net worth

Frans Steyn is one of two rugby players who have won two Rugby World Cups with the South African international rugby team, the Springboks. The talented professional rugby player fits into different positions on the pitch and has contributed a lot to the success of the teams he played for to date.

Steyn is one of two rugby players who have won two Rugby World Cups. Photo: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Frans Steyn came into the limelight after some impressive display. This triggered the then Springboks coach to add his name to the list of players that represented the South African team at the 2007 Rugby World Cup. The team went on to win that World Cup, and he became the youngest professional rugby player to achieve the feat at the time. He was aged 19.

Frans Steyn's profile summary

Birth name: François Philippus Lodewyk Steyn

François Philippus Lodewyk Steyn Nickname : Frans Steyn

: Frans Steyn Date of birth : 14th of May, 1987

: 14th of May, 1987 Age : 34 years old

: 34 years old Place of birth : Bloemfontein Aliwal North, South Africa

: Bloemfontein Aliwal North, South Africa Nationality : South African, Sexuality: Straight

: South African, Sexuality: Straight Famous for : Long-range shots, one of only two South African players to win the Rugby World Cup twice, and youngest player to lift the Rugby World Cup in 2007

: Long-range shots, one of only two South African players to win the Rugby World Cup twice, and youngest player to lift the Rugby World Cup in 2007 Teams played for : Springboks (2007 till date), Natal Sharks (2007 to 2009 and 2012 to 2013), Racing Métro 92 (2009 to 2012), Toshiba Brave Lupus (2014 to 2016), Montpellier Hérault Rugby (2016 to 2020), and Free State Cheetahs (2020 till date)

: Springboks (2007 till date), Natal Sharks (2007 to 2009 and 2012 to 2013), Racing Métro 92 (2009 to 2012), Toshiba Brave Lupus (2014 to 2016), Montpellier Hérault Rugby (2016 to 2020), and Free State Cheetahs (2020 till date) Current residence: South Africa

South Africa Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Gender : Male

: Male Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Height : 6 feet and 3 inches (191 centimetres)

: 6 feet and 3 inches (191 centimetres) Weight : 114 kilograms

: 114 kilograms Body build: Athletic

Athletic Parents : Marcia and Piet Steyn

: Marcia and Piet Steyn Sibling : Williem (late)

: Williem (late) Marital status: Married

Married Spouse : Linda Meyer

: Linda Meyer Children : Three daughters

: Three daughters Education : Grey College

: Grey College Instagram account: @frans_steyn

@frans_steyn Twitter account: @Fsteyn

The early life of Frans

The professional Rugby player was born François Philippus Lodewyk on the 14th of May, 1987. How old is Frans Steyn? Frans Steyn's age is currently 34 years.

Frans' parents are Piet and Marcia. So, where is Frans Steyn from? He was born in Aliwal North, Eastern Cape, South Africa. He grew up in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

Steyn passes the ball during the Rugby Union international match between South Africa and Georgia at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. Photo: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Frans Steyn's brother, Williem, passed away in 2015. The talented Rugby player was on international duty with the Springboks when the incident happened. Williem committed suicide on the Frans Steyn's family farm close to Bethlehem.

Where did Frans Steyn go to school? Frans attended Grey college in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

Career

Francois started his rugby career with Natal sharks in 2006 as a right-winger but was pulled into the fullback position after Sharks defender Percy Montgomery sustained an injury. Afterwards, he was used as a fly-half when the injured player returned.

The player was with Sharks until 2009 before signing for Racing Club Métro, a French Club. He moved back to Sharks in 2012 before moving to Japan after signing a contract with Toshiba Brave Lupus in 2014. The versatile player was there until 2016 when he agreed to a deal with Montpellier Hérault Rugby, the second French club in his professional career.

So, which rugby team does Frans Steyn play for? He currently plays for The Cheetahs after signing with them in 2020. Some former rugby teammates like Stefan Terblanche believe his signing makes sense even though he was 32 when the deal went through.

With his country

In 2006, South Africa head coach Jack White drafted him into the national rugby team. He played his first career international match against Ireland. Frans Steyn's Lions rivalry started in his next game after scoring an incredible long-range goal against the England team. Then, amazingly, Frans Steyn's drop goal against the club became notable.

Afterwards, he was included in the Springboks team that represented South Africa in the 2007 World Cup and scored several drop goals. Frans Steyn's 2007 World Cup participation ended beautifully with a champions medal. He became the youngest player to win a Rugby World Cup.

Moreover, Frans won another Rugby World Cup 12 years later with the Springboks in 2019. He was the second South African rugby player aside from Os Du Randt (1995 and 2007) to achieve the feat. Frans Steyn's longest kick was a long-range shot from almost 70 meters during the Currie Cup. Nevertheless, some fans have attributed the shot to the locations of most South African stadiums.

Steyn and his children. Photo: @frans_steyn

Source: Instagram

Family

Frans married his heartthrob in a small and private wedding ceremony in 2012. Frans Steyn's wife is Linca Meyer. She was born and raised in Free State South Africa and relocated to Durban, where the lovebirds met. The union is blessed with three daughters.

Body measurements and appearance

Frans is athletically built like most rugby players. Frans Steyn's height is 6 feet and 3 inches (1.91 meters), and he weighs between 100 kilograms and 114 kilograms.

Frans Steyn's net worth

How much is Frans Steyn worth? According to the Fame Ranker website, the celebrity professional rugby player’s net worth is over 1.2 million dollars. He makes most of his fortune from a successful career playing rugby for different teams. Frans’ salary was $435,536 in 2020.

Frans Steyn's time in active rugby does not look to be ending any time soon. Some people believe he would make another Rugby World Cup appearance in 2023. Nevertheless, he still plays his part to ensure the success of his current club, Cheetahs, on the pitch.

